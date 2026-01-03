Inter Miami sign Argentine defender Facundo Mura

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed Argentine defender Facundo Mura, the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old fullback is under contract through June 2029. He was a free agent after playing for Argentine top-flight side Racing Club.

Mura spent the last four seasons (2022-25) with Racing, contributing 12g/15a in 148 appearances across all competitions. He's also featured for CA Colón and Estudiantes in his home country, combining to win four titles across his various stops.

Internationally, Mura represented Argentina at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.