Inter Miami acquire defender Micael from Palmeiras

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have acquired defender Micael on loan from Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian center back's loan lasts through the 2026 MLS season and includes a purchase option.

Micael made 28 appearances across all competitions for Palmeiras during the 2025 season, including the FIFA Club World Cup and Copa Libertadores. Last February, he was acquired from Houston Dynamo FC on a club-record transfer worth reportedly up to $6 million.

Before signing with Palmeiras, Micael made 80 appearances with Houston and helped them win the 2023 US Open Cup against Inter Miami. He emerged with Houston Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro after featuring for Brazil Série A side Atlético Mineiro.

Micael is the third defender signed by Inter Miami this offseason, following left back Sergio Reguilón and right back Facundo Mura. They also added reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair.