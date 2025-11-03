Minnesota United FC's Dayne St. Clair named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Dayne St. Clair has been named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year following his standout season for Minnesota United FC.
The Canadian international led MLS with a 77.93 save percentage, while recording career highs in saves (113) and shutouts (10) across 30 matches. He was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to record a goals against average of 1.00 or lower and a save percentage above 75.0%.
St. Clair is the second Canadian to win the award, joining current Houston Dynamo FC general manager Pat Onstad, who did so in 2003 and 2005 as part of the San Jose Earthquakes. He's the second Minnesota goalkeeper to win the award, alongside Vito Mannone (2019).
The 28-year-old joined Minnesota as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland. He's been the Loons' first-choice 'keeper since 2022, starting at least 26 games in each of the last four seasons.
St. Clair's standout form has resulted in a CanMNT breakthrough. He's earned 13 caps since the start of 2024, making a case as the No. 1 option as Canada prepare to co-host the FIFA 2026 World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
Goalkeeper of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
St. Clair beat out fellow finalists Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Dayne St. Clair (MIN)
18.52%
47.46%
22.22%
29.40%
2. Matt Freese (NYC)
20.37%
5.65%
25.93%
17.32%
3. Yohei Takaoka (VAN)
20.37%
11.30%
14.81%
15.49%
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winners
- 2025: Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
- 2024: Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC
- 2023: Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
- 2022: Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Matt Turner - New England Revoluton
- 2020: Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Vito Mannone - Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Zack Steffen - Columbus Crew
- 2017: Tim Melia - Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Luis Robles - New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Bill Hamid - D.C. United
- 2013: Donovan Ricketts - Portland Timbers
- 2012: Jimmy Nielsen - Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Kasey Keller - Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Donovan Ricketts - LA Galaxy
- 2009: Zach Thorntoon - Chivas USA
- 2008 Jon Busch - Chicago Fire FC
- 2007: Brad Guzan - Chivas USA
- 2006: Troy Perkins - D.C. United
- 2005: Pat Onstad - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Joe Cannon - Colorado Rapids
- 2003: Pat Onstad - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2002: Joe Cannon - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2001: Tim Howard - MetroStars
- 2000: Tony Meola - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Kevin Hartman - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Zach Thornton - Chicago Fire FC
- 1997: Brad Friedel - Columbus Crew
- 1996: Mark Dodd - Dallas Burn