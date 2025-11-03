Minnesota United FC's Dayne St. Clair named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Dayne St. Clair has been named the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year following his standout season for Minnesota United FC .

The Canadian international led MLS with a 77.93 save percentage, while recording career highs in saves (113) and shutouts (10) across 30 matches. He was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to record a goals against average of 1.00 or lower and a save percentage above 75.0%.

St. Clair is the second Canadian to win the award, joining current Houston Dynamo FC general manager Pat Onstad, who did so in 2003 and 2005 as part of the San Jose Earthquakes. He's the second Minnesota goalkeeper to win the award, alongside Vito Mannone (2019).

The 28-year-old joined Minnesota as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland. He's been the Loons' first-choice 'keeper since 2022, starting at least 26 games in each of the last four seasons.