Players have reported to camp this week as preseason has officially begun across the league. You can jump on the social media platform of your choice and see clips of your dudes jogging, joking and hopefully not sporting too many extra pounds from the holidays.

Rosters around the league, naturally, are in various states of disrepair. Consider this a primer on the state of things, and a look at the biggest issue each front office has to address.

DP slots: 1/3 - Alexey Miranchuk

1/3 - Alexey Miranchuk U22 slots: 1/3 - Edwin Mosquera

1/3 - Edwin Mosquera Available GAM (as of 12/19): $6,503,478

So far, the biggest news of the offseason has been the addition of D.C. United DP midfielder Mateusz Klich, who the Five Stripes were able to get on a non-DP deal. I’m not sure Klich’s an every-game starter at this point in his career, but he’s exactly the kind of reliable, veteran ball progressor who can add high-level minutes across multiple competitions. Really good work getting him on the cheap (D.C. are eating most of his salary).

Biggest Transfer Need

You may have, um, also heard they’re after a DP forward of some sort. The latest reporting is they’re in for Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, in what would be a league-record deal of around $20m.

Lath’s goalscoring record is impressive. His underlying numbers are very good, bordering on excellent. He’s the right age. He has the right physical tools. It’d be an exciting signing.

They’ll still have an open DP slot once they get the Lath deal across the finish line (assuming they do), and honestly, what they do with that one is what’s most intrigued me about this team this winter. We’ve known they were going to get a No. 9 – that was obvious. What’s less obvious is whether they’re going to add another DP winger with the other open slot, or if they saw enough of Miranchuk as a No. 10 to rethink his role.

To me, Miranchuk looked much more effective operating in the right half-space as a playmaking winger. Move him to the right wing, Saba Lobjanidze to the left wing, and bring in a true DP 10, maybe? That’s where I’d be leaning if I was doing the roster build for this team.