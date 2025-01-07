CF Montréal acquire Giacomo Vrioni from New England Revolution

The Revolution, who will hold a portion of Vrioni's 2025 salary, receive $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and retain a sell-on percentage. Vrioni will occupy a Designated Player roster slot for Montréal.

The move opens a Designated Player roster slot for New England. Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay were their other DPs last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Giacomo, a talented left-footed striker, who is renowned for his finishing ability and effectiveness in front of goal both in MLS and in Europe," said Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a player who is dynamic in his off-the-ball movements, excels at getting behind the opponents’ backline, and creates chances through passing combinations with his teammates.