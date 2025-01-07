CF Montréal acquire Giacomo Vrioni from New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- MTL receive: Giacomo Vrioni
- NE receive: $50k GAM, sell-on %
CF Montréal have acquired striker Giacomo Vrioni from the New England Revolution, both clubs announced Tuesday.
The Revolution, who will hold a portion of Vrioni's 2025 salary, receive $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and retain a sell-on percentage. Vrioni will occupy a Designated Player roster slot for Montréal.
The move opens a Designated Player roster slot for New England. Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay were their other DPs last season.
“We are thrilled to welcome Giacomo, a talented left-footed striker, who is renowned for his finishing ability and effectiveness in front of goal both in MLS and in Europe," said Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a player who is dynamic in his off-the-ball movements, excels at getting behind the opponents’ backline, and creates chances through passing combinations with his teammates.
"We are confident he will quickly integrate into the group and our style of play as a central striker in our attacking trident. At only 26 years of age, he brings significant experience."
Fresh start
Vrioni leaves New England after recording 16g/3a in 67 regular-season matches. He was the Revs' top goalscorer in 2024 (nine goals).
The 26-year-old Albanian international joined New England in July 2022 from Serie A powerhouse Juventus FC. He was acquired shortly after the Revs transferred Polish international striker Adam Buksa to Ligue 1's RC Lens.
Vrioni will have the chance to be Montréal's featured No. 9 after the club loaned forward Matías Cóccaro to LIGA MX side Atlas FC and declined the contract option on Josef Martínez.
"Giacomo is a class act on and off the field," said Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo. "We thank Giacomo for his contributions during his three seasons with our club and wish him all the best with CF Montréal."
Roster flexibility for Revs
With Vrioni's departure, New England have roster flexibility, including one DP slot and several U22 Initiative spots.
They recently acquired striker Leo Campana from Inter Miami CF for an MLS-trade record fee of $2.5 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM) and are reportedly close to acquiring Cameroon international Ignatius Ganago on loan from Ligue 1's FC Nantes.
Heading into 2025, New England are looking to bounce back from a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference. They’ve missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in two of the past three seasons.
CF Montréal finished eighth in the Eastern Conference in Laurent Courtois' first season as head coach before losing the Wild Card match to Atlanta United.
