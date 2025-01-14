Chicago Fire acquire Portuguese defender Leonardo Barroso

The 19-year-old Portugal youth international fullback occupies U22 Initiative and international roster slots. He is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Barroso has 2g/4a in 27 appearances for Sporting CP B, the reserve team of famed Portuguese powerhouse Sporting Lisbon. He's also featured for the club's U-23s, logging one assist in nine matches.

"We're very pleased to welcome Leonardo to the Fire. He’s coming from an elite environment at Sporting, where he worked closely with Filipe Celikkaya, who recently joined us as an assistant coach," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.