Chicago Fire acquire Portuguese defender Leonardo Barroso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired defender Leonardo Barroso from Sporting CP B, the club announced Tuesday.
The 19-year-old Portugal youth international fullback occupies U22 Initiative and international roster slots. He is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Barroso has 2g/4a in 27 appearances for Sporting CP B, the reserve team of famed Portuguese powerhouse Sporting Lisbon. He's also featured for the club's U-23s, logging one assist in nine matches.
"We're very pleased to welcome Leonardo to the Fire. He’s coming from an elite environment at Sporting, where he worked closely with Filipe Celikkaya, who recently joined us as an assistant coach," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"We believe that Leonardo has a very high ceiling, and we’re confident he will make an immediate impact. His skill set and mentality align well with our vision, and we’re excited to see how he contributes to the future success of the club."
Barroso is Chicago's third new defender signed this winter alongside center backs Jack Elliott (free agent) and Sam Rogers (transfer from Lillestrøm SK).
"I'm very happy to join the Chicago Fire," said Barroso. “The club has ambitious goals and a very clear plan for 2025 and beyond. I'm ready to contribute and give my best on and off the field to help us succeed."
Looking to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, Chicago officially begin their Berhalter era on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant