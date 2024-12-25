Chicago Fire, Gastón Giménez mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination
Chicago Fire FC and midfielder Gastón Giménez have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Tuesday.
The agreement opens a second Designated Player spot for Chicago as the 2025 season approaches.
Chicago's remaining DP is striker Hugo Cuypers, signed last winter from Belgian top-flight side Gent for a club-record transfer fee of reportedly $12 million with another $2 million in add-ons.
"We thank Gastón for his contributions to the Fire and wish him and his family well for the future," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.
"This move was made to allow Gastón to pursue a new challenge while providing the club with greater roster flexibility as we look to strengthen the squad for the 2025 season."
Giménez, 33, originally joined Chicago in February 2020 from Argentine top-flight side Velez Sarsfield. The Paraguayan international played 134 matches across all competitions, tallying four goals and 11 assists.
Now, Gimenez will reportedly join Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño.
Road ahead
Last season, Chicago finished bottom of the Eastern Conference (15th place; 30 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a seventh-straight year. That led to the appointment of Berhalter, who joined the Fire after two stints leading the US men's national team.
The Fire's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 at the Columbus Crew (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
