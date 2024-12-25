Chicago Fire, Gastón Giménez mutually terminate contract

Chicago Fire FC and midfielder Gastón Giménez have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Tuesday.

The agreement opens a second Designated Player spot for Chicago as the 2025 season approaches.

Chicago's remaining DP is striker Hugo Cuypers, signed last winter from Belgian top-flight side Gent for a club-record transfer fee of reportedly $12 million with another $2 million in add-ons.

"We thank Gastón for his contributions to the Fire and wish him and his family well for the future," said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.