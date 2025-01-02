New England Revolution transfer Esmir Bajraktarević to PSV Eindhoven

The New England Revolution have transferred homegrown winger Esmir Bajraktarević to reigning Eredivisie champions and UEFA Champions League regulars PSV Eindhoven, the club announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international reportedly departs for up to $6 million, with New England retaining a sell-on fee.

Bajraktarević played three seasons with New England's first team, recording 5g/4a in 57 matches across all competitions. He placed 10th on this year's 22 Under 22 rankings, recognizing MLS's top young talent.

"We are happy to facilitate this well-deserved move for Esmir, which will allow him to continue his development in one of Europe’s best leagues for young players," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

"We are proud that Esmir’s rapid ascent through our pro pathway has positioned him to take this next step in his journey. His success is a credit to his work ethic and professionalism, which will serve him well at PSV.