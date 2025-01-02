New England Revolution transfer Esmir Bajraktarević to PSV Eindhoven

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The New England Revolution have transferred homegrown winger Esmir Bajraktarević to reigning Eredivisie champions and UEFA Champions League regulars PSV Eindhoven, the club announced Thursday.
The 19-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international reportedly departs for up to $6 million, with New England retaining a sell-on fee.
Bajraktarević played three seasons with New England's first team, recording 5g/4a in 57 matches across all competitions. He placed 10th on this year's 22 Under 22 rankings, recognizing MLS's top young talent.
"We are happy to facilitate this well-deserved move for Esmir, which will allow him to continue his development in one of Europe’s best leagues for young players," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"We are proud that Esmir’s rapid ascent through our pro pathway has positioned him to take this next step in his journey. His success is a credit to his work ethic and professionalism, which will serve him well at PSV.
"We thank Esmir for all of his contributions to the Revolution, especially the wonderful example he has set for the other young players in our system."
Global game
On the international scene, Bajraktarević originally represented the United States and made his senior debut in January 2024. He then filed a one-time switch to Bosnia and assisted iconic striker Edin Dzeko on his debut.
Bajraktarević is New England's latest marquee transfer abroad in recent years, following goalkeepers Djordje Petrovic (Chelsea) and Matt Turner (Arsenal) as well as forwards Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) and Adam Buksa (Lens). Additionally, homegrown midfielder Noel Buck is on loan at Southampton.
PSV have several MLS connections: FC Dallas homegrown product Ricardo Pepi is the team's top goalscorer, while Mexican star Chucky Lozano is joining San Diego FC this winter. Earnie Stewart, formerly of the Philadelphia Union, is PSV's sporting director.
"Esmir is an extremely talented young player and it’s no surprise after his play this season that he started attracting attention from European clubs," said head coach Caleb Porter.
"This was a win both for Esmir and our club, and I enjoyed helping him grow and take this exciting step in his career. There’s no doubt his future is bright and we wish him all the best."
Undergoing change
As Bajraktarević departs, New England are undergoing a squad refresh.
Among other moves, they've acquired striker Leo Campana (trade with Inter Miami) and midfielder Jackson Yueill (free agency) from within MLS. Center backs Mamadou Fofana (Ligue 2's Amiens SC) and Brayan Ceballos (Brazil's Fortaleza) arrived from abroad.
Last year, the Revs finished 14th in the Eastern Conference (31 points) and missed the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They scored a league-low 37 goals.
New England open their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
