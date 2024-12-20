Philadelphia Union acquire center back Ian Glavinovich

The 23-year-old defender arrives after featuring in 30 matches for Newell's. He's also played twice for Argentina's U-23 national team.

"Ian is a robust, fast center back whose skillset matches what we are looking for in that position," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.

"He is defensively sound and has a lot of quality on the ball. With room for development, I believe he can make an immediate impact on our backline, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."