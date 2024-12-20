Philadelphia Union acquire center back Ian Glavinovich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired center back Ian Glavinovich on a year-long loan from Argentine top-flight side Newell’s Old Boys with a purchase option, the club announced Friday.
The 23-year-old defender arrives after featuring in 30 matches for Newell's. He's also played twice for Argentina's U-23 national team.
"Ian is a robust, fast center back whose skillset matches what we are looking for in that position," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"He is defensively sound and has a lot of quality on the ball. With room for development, I believe he can make an immediate impact on our backline, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."
Glavinovich is Philadelphia's first newcomer after they missed the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin.
Glavinovich joins Jakob Glesnes and Olwethu Makhanya as center backs on the Union's first-team roster, helping offset Jack Elliott signing with Chicago Fire FC in free agency.
Philadelphia's 2025 season will begin on Feb. 22 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant