Nashville SC sign Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have acquired midfielder Edvard Tagseth from Norwegian top-flight powerhouse Rosenborg BK, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old former Norway youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Tagseth tallied 9g/19a in 138 appearances for Rosenborg across the Eliteserien and other competitions. He spent time in Liverpool's youth system, featuring for the Premier League club's U-18 and U-23 sides.

"Eddi provides a needed role in our midfield as a ball progressor and chance creator, and his ability to fight and compete on both sides of the ball has been a calling card for him thus far in his career. We are excited to be able to add him to our group," said general manager Mike Jacobs.

Tagseth joins a Nashville central-midfield group that includes Australian international Patrick Yazbek and MLS veteran Sean Davis. Yazbek arrived this summer from Eliteserien side Viking FK.