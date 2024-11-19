Nashville SC sign Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Nashville SC have acquired midfielder Edvard Tagseth from Norwegian top-flight powerhouse Rosenborg BK, the club announced Tuesday.
The 23-year-old former Norway youth international is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
Tagseth tallied 9g/19a in 138 appearances for Rosenborg across the Eliteserien and other competitions. He spent time in Liverpool's youth system, featuring for the Premier League club's U-18 and U-23 sides.
"Eddi provides a needed role in our midfield as a ball progressor and chance creator, and his ability to fight and compete on both sides of the ball has been a calling card for him thus far in his career. We are excited to be able to add him to our group," said general manager Mike Jacobs.
Tagseth joins a Nashville central-midfield group that includes Australian international Patrick Yazbek and MLS veteran Sean Davis. Yazbek arrived this summer from Eliteserien side Viking FK.
In 2024, Nashville finished 13th in the Eastern Conference and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their five-year history. Head coach B.J. Callaghan took over in July, kickstarting their post-Gary Smith era.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant