New York City FC loan James Sands to FC St. Pauli

The 24-year-old US international is on loan through June 30, 2025. St. Pauli can extend the loan through the 2025-26 season if certain conditions are met.

This is Sands' second loan from NYCFC to a European side; he previously played 41 matches for Scottish Premiership powerhouse Rangers FC from 2022-23.

Sands rejoined NYCFC from Rangers in March 2023 and signed a new contract, which now lasts through 2028.

"We are really pleased for James that he has earned this opportunity to play for a fantastic club in the Bundesliga," said sporting director David Lee.