New York City FC loan James Sands to FC St. Pauli

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
New York City FC have loaned homegrown midfielder James Sands to German Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli, the club announced Wednesday.
The 24-year-old US international is on loan through June 30, 2025. St. Pauli can extend the loan through the 2025-26 season if certain conditions are met.
This is Sands' second loan from NYCFC to a European side; he previously played 41 matches for Scottish Premiership powerhouse Rangers FC from 2022-23.
Sands rejoined NYCFC from Rangers in March 2023 and signed a new contract, which now lasts through 2028.
"We are really pleased for James that he has earned this opportunity to play for a fantastic club in the Bundesliga," said sporting director David Lee.
"When James returned from his loan at Rangers in 2023, he was always clear that in the future he wanted the opportunity to return to Europe and we agreed that we would be supportive of those ambitions at the right time. This is an incredible opportunity for James to play in one of the top five European leagues."
Sands became NYCFC’s first-ever homegrown signing in 2017 and has made 143 appearances (all competitions) for the club. The 2021 MLS All-Star was a key starter on their MLS Cup 2021-winning side.
Internationally, Sands has played 13 times for the United States. He helped them win the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup title.
"New York City is home; I would like to thank everyone at the club for welcoming me back and aiding my progression," said Sands.
"After two years in New York, I feel like it’s the right time to make a move back to Europe, and very much looking forward to testing myself and experiencing a new league. I wish my teammates and the club all the best of luck in the upcoming season."
Sands' exit leaves a sizable hole in NYCFC's midfield after they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference (50 points) last year. The Cityzens are also searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Nick Cushing in late November.
NYCFC's new season starts on Feb. 22 at defending Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
