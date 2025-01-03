DC United transfer Matai Akinmboni to AFC Bournemouth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
D.C. United have transferred homegrown defender Matai Akinmboni to English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, the club announced Friday.
The 18-year-old US youth international departs for reportedly up to $2.5 million with a sell-on fee.
Akinmboni made 17 appearances (all competitions) for D.C., emerging as one of the brightest center-back prospects in MLS.
"Matai is an outstanding young talent, and we couldn’t be prouder of him taking the next step in his career to compete in the Premier League," said Ally Mackay, D.C.'s general manager and chief soccer officer.
"His success speaks volumes about our academy's commitment to nurturing the best talents in the area and giving them the best tools available to succeed. This is another significant milestone for our academy and Matai is a testament to how we are able to curate different avenues for player development.
"We wish Matai the best of luck in the next chapter in his career."
Euro connections
Akinmboni joins defender Donovan Pines (Barnsley) and wingers Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg) and Griffin Yow (Westerlo) as D.C. homegrowns playing in Europe. Additionally, Kristian Fletcher is on loan at Nottingham Forest.
At Bournemouth, Akinmboni joins ex-New York Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams and ex-LA Galaxy fullback Julián Araujo. Former New York City FC defender Andoni Iraola manages Bournemouth.
"It was a pleasure to work with Matai over the course of this last season and I enjoyed watching him take a step in his development," said head coach Troy Lesesne.
"With his abundance of talent and this move to Bournemouth, another big step in his career is inevitable. We wish him well and are delighted he will represent our club in the Premier League."
Looking ahead
D.C.'s 2025 season will be their second under head coach Troy Lesesne, who's looking to guide the club to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Their first match is on Feb. 22 at home against Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant