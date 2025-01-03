DC United transfer Matai Akinmboni to AFC Bournemouth

The 18-year-old US youth international departs for reportedly up to $2.5 million with a sell-on fee.

Akinmboni made 17 appearances (all competitions) for D.C., emerging as one of the brightest center-back prospects in MLS.

"Matai is an outstanding young talent, and we couldn’t be prouder of him taking the next step in his career to compete in the Premier League," said Ally Mackay, D.C.'s general manager and chief soccer officer.

"His success speaks volumes about our academy's commitment to nurturing the best talents in the area and giving them the best tools available to succeed. This is another significant milestone for our academy and Matai is a testament to how we are able to curate different avenues for player development.