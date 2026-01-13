Eastern Conference: Breaking down every team's premium roster slot status

Let's take a team-by-team look at where all 30 MLS clubs stand re: how they’re using their Designated Player and U22 Initiative slots. Think of it as a refresher as teams around the league report for preseason this week.

All of this is based on press releases, some reporting of my own, some cribbing from local coverage , and the official club roster profiles (which haven’t been updated since September, so take many of these designations with a grain of salt). Plus a dash of Tommy Scoops , the Backheeled gang and everyone else who covers the whole league tossed in.

What comes next: Lots of reports indicating that 21-year-old San Lorenzo left back Elías Báez is on his way, and I believe them. After that, I’d be shocked if they didn’t take yet another crack at signing a U22 winger.

Tomás Jacob is, as you can see, the team’s only U22 as of now. On the one hand, I am optimistic: he was good as a 20-year-old in Argentina’s top flight and was good this past year as a 21-year-old in LIGA MX with Necaxa, and competence in those leagues tends to translate to MLS. But there’s not a great history of U22 center-back signings (and let’s not forget that Tata was the guy who orchestrated the Tomás Avilés U22 signing for Miami , which hasn’t gone great).

Surprisingly, there have been few whispers this offseason about either thing being on the table. There really does seem to be an internal consensus that last year was (mostly) Ronny Deila’s fault, and that old friend Tata Martino is the right man to get these guys to perform at something close to their respective bests. And if it doesn’t happen this year, well, then I guess it might be time for owner Arthur Blank to write another very big check.

None of Atlanta ’s three DPs, who reportedly cost more than $40 million combined in transfer fees, can be bought down. They’re stuck with them unless they find either a willing taker or a number that works for both parties.

Got to think Charlotte would jump at that deal, as Abada’s got just 13g/4a in 66 appearances for the Crown over the past two years and is unlikely to be a starter (or even a top sub) in 2026. We’ll see if that deal gets done before I start speculating on how they’d fill his spot, but my guess is 2/4/GAM with a new U22 center back.

What comes next: There have been some reports out of England, via Sky Sports , that there are several Championship teams interested in Abada’s services.

Toklomati and Vargas were both starters in the second half of last season and will probably continue to be so in 2026 (though I wouldn’t bet my life on it in Vargas’s case). Coulibaly is a 20-year-old central midfield destroyer who I’m guessing will be a depth piece given his performances last year in MLS NEXT Pro .

Biel is back on a DP deal after spending last year as a max TAM guy, and can’t be bought down. If he plays as well as he did last season (before the injury, anyway), then he’ll be more than worth the spot. Zaha is a full DP as well (he's on loan through June 30), and so is Abada . I’ll have more on him in a minute.

The other thing that might happen… look, the Robert Lewandowski whispers are not going away. And for that to happen, something needs to happen with Cuypers .

What comes next: Player development. Barroso was mostly a back-up to veteran Jonathan Dean , and while D'Avilla improved over the course of his half-season at d-mid, he’s still got a ways to go. Radojević, meanwhile, has yet to make this debut.

Between all of the above, along with some work in MLS free agency ( Robin Lod ) and getting Swedish international Anton Salétros in on a TAM deal, there just aren’t many needs to address roster-wide. And obviously, nothing they can use any premium slots on.

To borrow an explanation from MenInRed97 's Tim Hotze , "[Radojević] wasn't a big transfer fee and he isn't making that much money, so the Fire essentially got a third of his transfer fee paid off with expiring GAM they got from going 2/4/GAM last year."

Gregg Berhalter got to work early, signing Barroso , D’Avilla and Viktor Radojević last season, and making Mbokazi (who I think will be a starter) one of the first big signings anybody made in the current transfer window. Then, just this morning, they signed winger Puso Dithejane and moved Radojević out of his U22 designation and onto the senior roster.

Part of this is obviously going to have to be getting more out of the U22 guys. All three showed potential last year, but none truly moved the needle.

What comes next: Cohesion and chemistry, hopefully. Cincy’s problem last year wasn’t overall talent, it was the way that talent fit together – or rather, the way it didn’t fit together. The hope is, I’m assuming, that a full preseason together will lead to familiarity, which will lead to better outcomes (or at least to better processes, which can then hopefully lead to better outcomes).

But it’s the premium roster slot guys who are the core of this team. Which is, I guess, as it should be.

Chris Albright has made his usual series of TAM-level moves, of course, and has a bunch of very good veterans in a lot of spots.

As with Chicago, Cincy got their work done early. First they brought in Echenique and Gidi mid-season on U22 deals, and then they extended Robinson (who was going into free agency) on a DP deal. And that’s that.

The real urgency comes in developing guys like Picard and Taha Habroune , in making sure new ball-winner Sekou Bangoura is up to the job, and that Gazdag gets his confidence back.

What comes next: Believe it or not, the depth chart is pretty full for new head coach Henrik Rydström . Now, that could change – there’s interest in Max Arfsten , Mo Farsi , Patrick Schulte and Abou Ali, and we know that injuries can destroy any team’s season (as happened to this team last year), but I don’t think there’s going to be any special urgency to fill that last premium roster slot this window.

I am concerned that there is no mean to regress to for Aliyu and Picard . Neither looked up to the job last year.

Gazdag … ok, talk about cursed, and there you go. I will just say: 28th percentile in goals among attacking midfielders, 79th percentile in non-penalty xG and npxG+xA. If you’ve read this column, you know how I think about things regressing to the mean.

I am bullish on the trio of DPs, believe it or not. Abou Ali was clearly cursed with injuries last season, but in his very brief moments on the field, he looked like a high-level match-winner. Which we know Rossi already is.

Well, with Wilfried Nancy’s short-lived run in Glasgow, at least they (probably) don’t have to worry about Celtic coming in with a Godfather offer for Abou Ali . I honestly think that was on the table had the former Crew head coach not rapidly made himself a former Celtic head coach.

Which… yeah, whether Pirani stays or goes, and whether Munteanu drops in a bunch or not, this team still needs more final-ball quality. I wouldn’t be shocked if that meant going to the 3/3 roster build and adding a DP No. 10 to pull the strings.

What comes next: There was significant overseas interest in Pirani back in the summer, and I’m assuming that’s something Sogut will pursue should said interest rematerialize. Pirani is a toolsy player – he’s got good feet and quickness – but he’s never consistently brought it to bear for D.C., and even if he does max out his abilities, he’s never going to be the kind of playmaker this team needs.

How will he fit with Munteanu , the club’s record signing? I’m not sure, but were I to guess, I’d land on “up top together in a front two, likely with Munteanu dropping in as a sort of half a playmaker at times but mostly working off each other as D.C. will likely play with a Union-esque directness.”

Some Union fans will dispute that because Baribo was so much better in the first half of last season than the second, but even in the second, he scored six goals (and added three assists) in about 1,200 minutes across all competitions. If that’s what a slump looks like – a goal every 200 minutes – then you’ve got yourself a 15-goal guy.

Dr. Erkut Sogut’s first window in charge has been… honestly, pretty interesting so far. I liked the Baribo move, a cash trade of at least $4 million to Philly . Baribo is never going to have the most spectacular highlight reel, but he 100% knows where goals come from and regularly finds the types of one-touch tap-ins that don’t dry up.

DP slots: 2/3 - Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi

2/3 - Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi U22 slots: 4/3 - Tomás Avilés, Mateo Silvetti, Telasco Segovia, David Ayala

There’s been a lot of… let’s call it “confusion” about Miami’s wheeling and dealing this offseason. I think a lot of folks felt like the Herons were headed towards the type of roster-gutting that the Galaxy endured after they won the 2024 MLS Cup, and when the opposite happened… again, I’m going to use the word “confusion.”

So for the sake of clarity, I’m going to point you towards Arman Kafai’s excellent newsletter, Footy Analytic Musings, and specifically his mid-December entry on Miami:

Here’s the thing: Inter Miami are not the LA Galaxy. Their cap situation was healthy due to the sale of multiple players to other clubs. Leo Campana, Robert Taylor, and Drake Callender are all players who netted the team GAM and allowed for the Rodrigo De Paul loan, which we discussed on FAM. They continue to push the boundaries of roster construction and it’s paid off.

Well, De Paul is a DP now, and with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired, they have another DP slot open – provided they move on from Avilés (bringing them from four U22s to three), which I think they will.

They also made that cash trade for David Ayala, of course, and have both Silvetti and Segovia slated for bigger roles next season.

What comes next: Bear in mind, they could just opt into the 2/4/GAM build for now and be totally fine in terms of roster compliance all year. Or they could buy out (or sell, trade, or loan) Avilés and add a third DP (there have been Giovani Lo Celso rumors from Spain) immediately, or they could wait until summer, move on from Avilés in that window, and then add a third DP. Or a fourth U22 if they want to stay 2/4/GAM.

The summer move makes the most sense to me, both because it’s easier to do deals for a player like Lo Celso (he’s a starter for Real Betis, who are sixth in LaLiga right now) in the summer window than in the winter, and because staying on the 2/4/GAM build gives Miami a free $1 million of GAM to use for the first half of the year, which means they can preserve their other GAM for other, bigger roster moves later on. Either way, they do need to add attacking depth post haste.