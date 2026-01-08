Orlando City loan Nicolás Rodríguez to Atlético Nacional

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Orlando City have loaned forward Nicolás Rodríguez to Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Colombian's loan lasts through 2026 with a purchase option.

Orlando acquired Rodríguez ahead of the 2025 campaign from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF, inking him to a U22 Initiative deal. He tallied 1g/1a in 17 appearances (all competitions) last season.

“This move gives Nico the opportunity to earn consistent playing time while also opening up one of our U22 Initiative spots for 2026 while he’s away,” said general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira.

“We believe this is a great chance for him to further his development at a Colombian giant, while providing us more flexibility for our roster in 2026.”