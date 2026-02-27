James Rodríguez set for Minnesota United debut

The James Rodríguez era at Minnesota United FC is ready to begin.

The superstar Colombian international could make his highly anticipated MLS debut on Saturday when the Loons host FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

Minnesota pulled off arguably the biggest surprise of the winter transfer window by signing James through June 2026. And with the 34-year-old joining his new team in training this week, all signs point to a possible appearance on Matchday 2.

"He’s not been here too long. We’ve kind of been training," MNUFC captain Michael Boxall told reporters on the eve of the club's home opener.

Added head coach Cameron Knowles: "He’s been good. I mean, he’s available for selection. We’ll see how the game goes.