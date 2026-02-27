James Rodríguez set for Minnesota United debut

The James Rodríguez era at Minnesota United FC is ready to begin.
The superstar Colombian international could make his highly anticipated MLS debut on Saturday when the Loons host FC Cincinnati at Allianz Field (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
Minnesota pulled off arguably the biggest surprise of the winter transfer window by signing James through June 2026. And with the 34-year-old joining his new team in training this week, all signs point to a possible appearance on Matchday 2.
"He’s not been here too long. We’ve kind of been training," MNUFC captain Michael Boxall told reporters on the eve of the club's home opener.
Added head coach Cameron Knowles: "He’s been good. I mean, he’s available for selection. We’ll see how the game goes.
"... Like everyone else, he’s in the squad, and we have to see how the game goes and what the game needs."
Rodríguez has been one of the sport's biggest names since catapulting to global stardom at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
He's matched his national team profile with stints at some of the world's biggest clubs – including LaLiga giants Real Madrid, German Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich, Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto and English Premier League side Everton FC.
In total, Rodríguez has produced 127g/161a in 516 club matches to go along with 31g/41a in 122 caps for Colombia.
Now, just months away from the 2026 World Cup, he's looking to reach his best form with Minnesota as he prepares to captain Los Cafeteros at this summer's marquee event.
How will the James experiment play out in Minnesota? We may get our first answers on Saturday.