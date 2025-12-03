Philadelphia Union acquire Ezekiel Alladoh for record fee

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Ezekiel Alladoh from Swedish top-flight side IF Brommapojkarna, the club announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Ghanaian is under contract through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030. He arrives for a club-record transfer fee that's reportedly around $4.5 million.
While at Brommapojkarna, Alladoh recorded 8g/1a in 32 matches across all competitions. He began his career with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, netting 3g/1a in 13 games before moving to Sweden last January.
"Ezekiel is a talented young striker who has shown encouraging potential in a competitive European league," said Philadelphia head coach Bradley Carnell, the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.
"His pace, directness, and vertical movement provide a strong foundation, and at 6-foot-3, he brings strength and an undeniable presence to the position.
"His work rate and high-level mentality align well with our system, and we’re excited to welcome him to Philadelphia as he continues to develop his game."
Philly have now broken their club-record transfer in back-to-back years. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, they acquired forward Bruno Damiani from Uruguayan powerhouse Nacional.
The Union won the 2025 Supporters' Shield (66) in their first season under Carnell. However, they were upset by New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Israeli international Tai Baribo (16 goals) was Philly's leading scorer this past season, followed by Damiani (seven goals). Notably, DP striker Mikael Uhre is out of contract.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant