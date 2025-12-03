Philadelphia Union acquire Ezekiel Alladoh for record fee

The Philadelphia Union have acquired forward Ezekiel Alladoh from Swedish top-flight side IF Brommapojkarna, the club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian is under contract through 2028 with options for 2029 and 2030. He arrives for a club-record transfer fee that's reportedly around $4.5 million.

While at Brommapojkarna, Alladoh recorded 8g/1a in 32 matches across all competitions. He began his career with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League, netting 3g/1a in 13 games before moving to Sweden last January.

"Ezekiel is a talented young striker who has shown encouraging potential in a competitive European league," said Philadelphia head coach Bradley Carnell, the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.

"His pace, directness, and vertical movement provide a strong foundation, and at 6-foot-3, he brings strength and an undeniable presence to the position.