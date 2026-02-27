Austin FC sign forward Christian Ramírez via waivers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have acquired forward Christian Ramírez off waivers, the club announced Friday.

The 34-year-old veteran was waived last week by the LA Galaxy. He is signed through the 2026 season.

“Christian is widely respected around Major League Soccer as both a player and as a person,” said Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell.

“He is an excellent addition to our group of forwards and we’re very happy to have him in Austin this season.”

Since entering MLS with Minnesota United FC in 2017, Ramírez has recorded 59g/17a in 193 MLS appearances across eight seasons. In addition to MNUFC and Galaxy, Ramírez spent time with LAFC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Columbus Crew.

“Austin FC has created one of the most exciting soccer communities since its inauguration and continues to be ambitious in being a contender on all fronts. My family and I can’t wait to meet everyone and be a part of this club,” said Ramírez.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and excited to contribute my part to an already talented group that we hope can do big things this season.”

Ramírez joins a revamped attack in Austin after the club replaced outgoing Designated Player winger Osman Bukari with former Orlando City star Facundo Torres.

The Verde & Black's other DP strikers are Myrto Uzuni and US international Brandon Vazquez, who is working his way back from an ACL tear suffered last season.