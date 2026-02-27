Timo Werner nears San Jose Earthquakes debut

The moment San Jose Earthquakes fans have been waiting for may be upon them: Timo Werner is available for selection to make his club debut, which could come on Saturday at PayPal Park against Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

After welcoming his first child back in Germany, the star forward arrived stateside this week and is eager to lead the new-look Earthquakes in their quest to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

San Jose's new Designated Player, who was acquired in late January, boasts an extensive résumé. He's recorded 153g/86a in nearly 450 appearances across stints with German Bundesliga sides VFB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig, as well as English Premier League teams Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The German international has been capped 57 times by his country and lifted seven trophies for club and country, including the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea.

Werner joins the club after Cristian Espinoza signed with Nashville SC in free agency, Chicho Arango was loaned to Colombian side Atlético Nacional, and Josef Martínez signed with Atlas in LIGA MX. That trio combined for 31g/21a a season ago.

The Earthquakes began their 2026 campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on MLS is Back weekend.