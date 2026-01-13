Chicago Fire sign South African winger Puso Dithejane

Dithejane is Chicago's second South African player signed this offseason. They previously added center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi from South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates, also on a U22 Initiative deal.

The 21-year-old is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for the 2030-31 campaign. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Dithejane has made 63 appearances for TS Galaxy, tallying seven goals and 13 assists. He started his professional career with Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most well-known clubs in South Africa.

"In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we’re adding one of South Africa’s best young, attacking players to our team," said Gregg Berhalter, Chicago's director of football and head coach.

"His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season, while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come."