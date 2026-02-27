Philadelphia Union acquire defender Philippe Ndinga

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have acquired left back Philippe Ndinga from Swedish Allsvenskan side Degerfors IF, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old Congo youth international defender is signed through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots for the reigning Supporters' Shield winners.

Ndinga produced one goal in 11 appearances across all competitions since joining Degerfors in August 2025. He had previous stints with the reserves of French lower-division sides Valenciennes FC, Pau FC and USL Dunkerque.

Internationally, Ndinga has three caps for Congo's U-20 team.

"Philippe is a dynamic defender with the ability to play confidently with both feet, which gives us valuable flexibility in the back line," said Union head coach Bradley Carnell. "His aggressive style of defending fits our system well, and we’re excited to welcome him to the club."

Ndinga joins the Union after they transferred three-time MLS All-Star and two MLS Best XI left back Kai Wagner to EFL Championship side Birmingham City.

He is the Union's third defensive signing from abroad this winter, following center backs Geiner Martínez and Japhet Sery Larsen.