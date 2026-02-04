Western Conference: 5 teams with pressing tactical questions

Here are a few of the teams I’m keeping an eye on at the moment. Eastern Conference coming tomorrow, Western Conference is below.

There were no questions about San Diego heading into the season; they already knew who they were, and man, did it show. But for a bunch of other MLS clubs, real questions around formation and tactical approach remain. And that’s what we’re here for today.

Most of the heavy lifting in the transfer market has been done, most of the roster holes have been filled, and every team has been in camp for almost a month. One – San Diego FC – has already kicked off the competitive portion of the year’s events, hammering LIGA MX grandes Pumas UNAM, 4-1 , on Tuesday night in the Concacaf Champions Cup .

And with Son and Bouanga getting onto the end of all those sequences, a mother lode of goals will likely follow.

That’s a club Dos Santos will keep in the bag for 2026 and beyond, no doubt. But the main club they’ll be using is, I’m pretty sure, that front-foot 4-3-3. As I said above, they’re already very good at it. If, on top of what they’ve already got, they’re able to sign Canadian men’s national team midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, as has been rumored ? Then they’ve got the type of regista who can pull strings and move the entire game around in a way that’ll turn all that possession into penetration.

The juggernaut-level version of LAFC we saw once Son Heung-Min arrived, though? 3-4-2-1. And it wasn’t just a team playing in a different shape; it was a team playing in a different shape, hitting different types of passes (they were much more direct, which is befitting a team with the hyper-mobile duo of Son and Denis Bouanga ) and, as a knock-on effect, measurably less possession-oriented.

And all indications are that LAFC will shift to a 4-3-3 as their primary formation this year under Dos Santos, who replaces the now-departed Steve Cherundolo . This isn’t a massive switch – LAFC played a ton of 4-3-3 last year before injuries crushed them in midfield, and they were good at it. That huge, $10 million win over Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup qualifier? 4-3-3. Their commendable performance at the Club World Cup itself? (Mostly) a 4-3-3. Their absolutely electric second-half performance against Vancouver in last year’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? 4-3-3.

They’ll still be killers on restarts, to be clear. That shouldn’t go away. But in between, I think they’ll be on the ball more, using it to create chances that someone, hopefully, will be in the box to finish off.

Given Knowles’ proclivities and the personnel on hand at the Allianz (including the potential arrival of a true No. 10 who would definitely move the needle towards more possession), I’m expecting a pretty big shift in the blueprint.

As with LAFC, there’s a new coach in town: Cameron Knowles has replaced the departed Eric Ramsay . Knowles had three games as Minnesota’s temporary head coach in the weeks before Ramsay started the job back in 2024, and two years as head coach of the Loons’ MLS NEXT Pro affiliate before that. In that time, his sides were just as comfortable with the ball as they were without it.

But overall, they were mostly allergic to the ball, a team defined by their love of long throws, set pieces and open space to counterattack into. They ended the season with just 39.2 percent possession, the lowest number for an MLS team in the Opta database (which goes back more than a decade). Their field tilt – the share of final third passes each team hits – was also a record low, at 37.3 percent. They had the lowest (as in, closest to their own goal) average defensive intervention location in the league.

Ok, that is a slight exaggeration for effect. The Loons actually had some sequences where they showed the ability to play pretty soccer and used possession well from time to time.

Minnesota United FC defied expectations last year by climbing almost to the very top of the West and then spending basically the entire season in the top four of the conference, before eliminating Seattle Sounders FC in Round One of the playoffs (in frankly hilarious fashion). And they did it without ever completing more than three passes in a row.

Can San Jose defend from the front?

The Quakes parted ways with both their starting forwards from last year, Chicho Arango and Josef Martínez. The pair produced 27g/9a as San Jose scored 60 goals on 64.1 xG. Both marks were good for fourth in the West, while their xG differential of +7.3 was good for fifth.

The Quakes finished 10th. They conceded 63 goals, which was much worse than their mark of 56.8 xG allowed. So some of this was very obviously due to poor shot-stopping, a glaring weakness that still needs to be rectified.

But even when San Jose’s goalkeepers were performing well, the games were always spinning off the rails because the midfield was constantly chasing the play. And the reason it was like that is because the Quakes got nothing from Chicho and Josef (especially Josef) defensively. Neither guy worked to shut down passing lanes or keep opposing midfielders in their cover shadows, and as a result, one team after another was able to eliminate the first line of San Jose’s defense and force the remaining eight field players into a scramble.

Nobody looks good defensively in a structure like that. In the modern game, you can survive one forward who doesn’t defend. But two? Impossible. Teams are too smart, and film is too readily available.

In comes new Designated Player (DP) Timo Werner, and I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t fix a big chunk of this all on his own. Werner’s been one of the best defensive forwards in the world for a decade – a demon in the press and uber-responsible when forced to defend in a mid-block. San Jose’s midfield will look more connected and better-organized against the ball simply by having Werner out there.

If they add another good two-way forward alongside him (remember, they have two open DP slots right now and are definitely not done adding big pieces), then it's suddenly reasonable to expect San Jose’s xG allowed number to drop by 10 or 15 goals, and individual matches to feel more controlled.