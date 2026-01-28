Eastern Conference: 5 biggest roster questions that need answers

First kick is just over three weeks away, which means that teams around the league are starting to scramble to fill some roster holes (or, in some cases, to create new roster holes that will subsequently need to be filled).

Here are a few of the teams I’m keeping an eye on at the moment, and the questions that need answering:

They have two open DP slots, and potentially three open U22 Initiatives. That’s a lot of top-end quality to add and integrate in three weeks.

But it can’t be the only one. If they make Djordje a No. 10, then they’re light on wingers. If they keep Djordje as a left winger, they’re light on midfield playmaking (at this point in his career, Jonathan Osorio is a super-sub for a team with title aspirations, not a starter). Plus, they need another starting center back, I think?

To that end, they seem to have focused on Sargent for the first of those big moves. On paper, he checks a lot of boxes as a domestic, in-his-prime, proven goalscorer in a good league – a lot like Jozy was, as a matter of fact (though Sargent doesn’t have anything close to Jozy’s national team resume). On the face of it, I like this signing, and hope it gets done.

But it’s been… methodical. Ever since Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne were shown the door , I think everybody’s been waiting for the Reds to make a big splash, one that would help drive them into a new, successful era in the way that acquiring Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and, eventually, Sebastian Giovinco did back in the mid-2010s.

Things haven’t been so comprehensive on the “bringing new players in” front. They did get Djordje Mihailovic and José Cifuentes last summer, and they did sign Walker Zimmerman as a free agent this winter, along with a few other, smaller moves. And that’s all a very good start.

Well, guess what? They’re still in the throes, and it’s still pretty slow-moving, all things considered. Which is not to say that general manager Jason Hernandez and his front office haven’t done some good things – they clearly have. It’s just that most of them came over the course of last season, and came in the form of shipping old players out.

Can Toronto FC get the Josh Sargent deal done (and if so, then what?)?

Do Charlotte have a big new CB signing on the way?

I’m a big Andrew Privett fan, and think he can be a high-end starting CB in this league. Hell, I actually think he was a high-end starting CB in this league for most of the 2024 season.

Nonetheless, I understood why he was moved to the bench about halfway into 2025, a personnel choice that allowed Dean Smith to pair veteran Tim Ream with the now-departed Adilson Malanda. Not only did that allow Ream – the best-passing CB in the league, and the best the US has ever produced – to his natural position, it also produced a pretty natural pairing. Those two guys just fit together.

Malanda is gone now, a record sale to Middlesbrough of the EFL Championship. And thus far, there’s no high-profile replacement. It looks like it’s Privett’s job to lose.

In a way, that’s a very good thing, as internal development is a must for any MLS team, and Charlotte could easily make a worse choice than betting on Privett to not only hit his 2025 level, but to exceed it.

But there’s also some risk here, as Privett is a different kind of CB than Malanda. The latter was a pure old-fashioned center back who was a monster in his own box and merely functional in terms of ball progression and the like. Privett, on the other hand, is a converted midfielder who can and does break lines with his passing (and sometimes with his ball-carrying; I’d like to see more of that in 2026), while being a good but less-dominant box presence defensively. I don’t think the fit with Ream would be awkward, per se, but definitely not as natural as the Ream/Malanda pairing was.

Tied up in all of this: Charlotte have a third DP (Liel Abada) who doesn’t play and is possibly on his way out. If he’s moved, I feel like it’d be a pretty natural decision to shift to the 2 DPs/4 U22s/$2 million extra General Allocation Money (GAM) roster build and bring in a young, high-upside U22 center back.