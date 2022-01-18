Arriola to Velasco: Analyzing MLS' biggest transfer news from the weekend

Teams pushed hard to advance negotiations and get deals over the line with preseason here and the 2022 campaign fast approaching. The avalanche of updates has been... overwhelming at times.

That is to completely belittle how actual soccer is starting rather than just being talked about. Last week, MLS' five Concacaf Champions League entrants opened preseason camp. This week, the rest of the league will have their first training sessions.

Let's dive into some of the biggest news, why it matters and peruse some other key updates as well. Andrew Wiebe wants to call it Transfer TL;DR. That works, too.

The Rapids are undergoing a big midfield shakeup.

Colorado completed a blockbuster trade on Friday, sending US men's national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta to LAFC for up to $1.5m GAM ($1.1m up front), as first reported by MLSsoccer.com. The Rapids hoped to sign him to a contract extension, but an agreement was never reached and LAFC got a deal done. They were not the only MLS team in the chase. As first revealed by The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and sources can confirm, the New England Revolution came very close to acquiring him in December.

Meanwhile, Cole Bassett will soon have his medical, sign the contracts and complete his move to Dutch side Feyenoord. The deal will be an 18-month loan with a potential club-record purchase option. The Rapids transferred fellow academy graduate Sam Vines to Belgium's Royal Antwerp for $2 million last summer, which currently stands as their record fee.