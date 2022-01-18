Sources: Portland Timbers finalizing U22 Initiative deal for Argentine youth international

The deal is not 100% done but is close. The agreement is for $2.6 million and performance-based add-ons, while Estudiantes will retain a sell-on percentage. Ayala will be a U22 Initiative signing, meaning Portland will not have to factor his acquisition cost into the salary cap and he will hit the budget at a reduced rate. Under 2021 MLS roster rules, that figure was $150,000 given his age (19).