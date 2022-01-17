Top 10 most expensive trades (guaranteed money) in MLS history

The MLS trade market has been quite active this winter, as is normal for this time of year. But as teams like CF Montréal , Nashville SC and the Colorado Rapids have found success in adding players via trades, prices seem to be going up.

There have already been three trades this offseason that are top-10 all-time in most expensive deals, which is interesting through several avenues. It shows clubs have recognized others' success when shopping within MLS, thus the prices are going up. And with expansion clubs getting more allocation money when they enter the league, there's more money floating around. MLS exports have also increased, with the value going up exponentially. When clubs transfer a player out of the league, they can convert some of the fee to GAM.

The top trades aren't entirely straightforward to track, it must be noted. A lot of trades have undefined incentives, so there's an element of educated guesswork. There are also other assets in trades like players, draft picks, international roster spots and more. To make it simple, we're sticking with guaranteed allocation money.

There are a few incentives we know have been hit, though. Ike Opara's trade to Minnesota United FC from Sporting Kansas City was initially $900k TAM, but the $100k of incentives were tied to Minnesota making the playoffs, taking the final fee to a flat $1m. Other incentives can be assumed, like Djordje Mihailovic's $200k bonuses after a stellar debut season with CF Montréal.