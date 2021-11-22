DC United sign defender Gaoussou Samake from Ivorian club

Samake came through the ASEC Mimomas pipeline before joining Loudon United on loan ahead of this past season. He scored one goal and recorded two assists in 14 appearances (13 starts) after making his second-division stateside debut in May 2021.

“We identified Gaoussou as a promising talent ahead of the 2021 season and we were eager to bring him on loan with Loudoun United with an eye to signing him for D.C. United,” said technical director Stewart Mairs. “We worked closely with him last season to develop him as a player and he has worked tirelessly to earn this opportunity in Major League Soccer. This signing is another testament to the success of our pathway program from Loudoun United to D.C. United.”