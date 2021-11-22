DC United sign defender Gaoussou Samake from Ivorian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed defender Gaoussou Samake from Ivory Coast club ASEC Mimosas, the club announced Monday.
The 24-year-old left back spent the 2021 season with their USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United, with his performances prompting this acquisition on a two-year contract through 2023.
The deal also contains options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, and will be complete pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.
“Samaké impressed us in his first season with Loudoun United, and we’re excited to add him to the D.C. United roster ahead of the 2022 season,” general manager Lucy Rushton said in Monday's release. “He worked closely with our first team in training throughout 2021 and his athleticism, pace and ability on the ball will be an effective addition in [Hernan] Losada's system.”
Samake came through the ASEC Mimomas pipeline before joining Loudon United on loan ahead of this past season. He scored one goal and recorded two assists in 14 appearances (13 starts) after making his second-division stateside debut in May 2021.
Prior to the loan, he made 52 appearances for ASEC Mimosas upon turning pro in September 2017.
“We identified Gaoussou as a promising talent ahead of the 2021 season and we were eager to bring him on loan with Loudoun United with an eye to signing him for D.C. United,” said technical director Stewart Mairs. “We worked closely with him last season to develop him as a player and he has worked tirelessly to earn this opportunity in Major League Soccer. This signing is another testament to the success of our pathway program from Loudoun United to D.C. United.”