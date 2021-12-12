MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: LAFC in advanced talks to transfer Eduard Atuesta to Palmeiras

LAFC are in advanced talks to transfer midfielder Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian giants Palmeiras, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. ESPN Brazil first reported the talks.

A source added LAFC will receive around $4 million from Palmeiras for Atuesta. The deal is expected to be finalized soon.

Atuesta, 24, was named to the MLS Best XI in 2019. He has been at LAFC since their inaugural 2018 campaign and has made 96 appearances for the club. Atuesta, signed from Independiente Medellin, has been integral at the base of the club's midfield, particularly when LAFC shattered MLS single-season records for single-season points and goal difference in 2019. Atuesta also helped lead the club to the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final.

The Colombian was a regular at youth international levels and is on the cusp of the national team, though has yet to make his senior debut.

LAFC are in a transformational year. The club have moved on from core pieces like Diego Rossi (loaned to Fenerbache) and Mark-Anthony Kaye (traded to the Colorado Rapids), while head coach Bob Bradley left and is now at Toronto FC. LAFC are still in their coaching search.

Palmeiras just won their second Copa Libertadores in a row and are among the biggest clubs in South America. They attempted to acquire Ateusta last offseason but a deal never got done. They also had bids rejected for NYCFC forward Taty Castellanos last winter as well.

