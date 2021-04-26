Toronto FC sign Venezuela international Yeferson Soteldo from Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo from Brazilian club Santos, the club announced Monday. Soteldo becomes the club's third Designated Player and is under contract through 2025.

Soteldo, 23, had 18 goals and 16 assists in 85 matches across all competitions for Santos. He also has three goals and three assists in 25 Copa Libertadores matches, reaching that combined point via Santos and previous stops at Venezuelan side Zamora and Universidad de Chile (loan). Named to the 2020 Copa Libertadores Best XI, he was regarded as one of the top players from last year's tournament, the most prestigious club competition in South America. He was also named to the 2020 Team of the Year in the Campeonato Paulista.

“We are very excited for Yeferson to join our club. He is a dynamic, exciting, fearless player who will immediately improve our already strong roster,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a club statement. “He checks the boxes of what we were looking for in a DP, an attacking player who adds a different dimension to our side, and I think our fans will be excited to see him in a TFC uniform.”