Official: Houston Dynamo sign Sebastián Ferreira in club-record deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have made their first big splash of a new era by signing forward Sebastián Ferreira as a Designated Player from Club Libertad Asunción in Paraguay, the club announced Tuesday.
Ferreira joins through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 and is the most expensive player signing in Houston’s history. Some Paraguayan media reports have the fee at $4.3 million paid to Libertad.
Ferreira, 23, joins Houston after two years with Libertad, where he won two Golden Boots and led them to the 2021 Apertura championship. He finished with 34 goals and 12 assists in 79 all-competition appearances for Libertad.
“Sebastian is a high-potential attacker with an impressive scoring record in South America and Liga MX. He also possesses the tenacity and selflessness that we are looking for in Houston Dynamo FC players,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a club release. “Our top priority this offseason was to sign a forward who can be a difference-maker and it’s a huge credit to Ted Segal and the rest of the ownership group to provide us the resources to make the largest player acquisition in club history.”
A former Paraguay youth international, Ferreira was called in for a Conmebol World Cup qualifier against Venezuela last fall.
Before joining Libertad, Ferreira spent four seasons with Club Atletico Morelia in Liga MX and finished with 16 goals and four assists in 52 all-competition appearances.
“Very excited to join the club, grateful for the vote of confidence from the technical staff and it shows that I have grown as a player and have made an impact on the field,” Ferreira said. “You could tell from the tone and professionalism from our first meeting, this is an ambitious club and as a player you want to be a part of that. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to represent the club.”
Houston, led by new head coach Paulo Nagamura, open their 2022 campaign Feb. 27 when hosting Real Salt Lake.