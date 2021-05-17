Armchair Analyst: Galaxy sitting on a goldmine, Williamson levels up & more from Week 5

The first midweek slate of the year! For a look back at what happened on Wednesday night, you can read my colleague Steve Zakuani’s thoughts .

But it seems pretty clear the Galaxy have more than that. They made some good signings — Jonathan Bond , Jorge Villafana and Derrick Williams being in the XI has a lot to do with limiting those catastrophic errors — and they’re finally getting meaningful contributions from their academy, which gives them the depth and flexibility to adjust both game-to-game and mid-game, which we’ve seen throughout this young season.

I don’t think this Galaxy team is going to party like it’s 2014 but with each passing week we move past “yeah but it’s just a hot start” territory toward the neighborhood of “yeah, they’re kinda back, aren’t they?” As I wrote last week, the three legs of the stool this early success has been built upon are Chicharito ’s re-energized greatness, limiting catastrophic backline errors and just emptying the tanks every single game. The Galaxy are going to win the effort battle, and that’s not something Gs fans have seen a lot of in the past half decade. If you have decent talent and you have that, you’ve got a shot.

Over the past couple of years we had Bruce Arena turn New England around overnight, and then Oscar Pareja do the same for Orlando City . And now it sure looks like we can add Greg Vanney in Carson to that list.

This team has been sitting on a goldmine of talent in Southern California — there is no better place in North America to have an academy. They have simply been too stubborn to dig. But now Vanney’s there, and he brought his shovel.

Galaxy fans should be buzzing about that. They should also be buzzing about the play of Araujo, Efra Alvarez (scintillating in this one), Cameron Dunbar (last week’s hero) and Adam Saldana . Not only is Vanney getting them minutes, he’s also got them improving week-after-week.

“For about five to 10 minutes I felt like they were on us and we did not have a great solution. We could not hold the ball and the pressure kept mounting which is at the moment that we switched it to a back five,” Vanney said afterward. “[We] wanted to close up the gaps where they were running out. And once we did that, I felt like we were extremely comfortable from then until the end.”

That’s a classic Chicharito goal, and the final ball was a gorgeous early cross from Julian Araujo . It also came out of a 5-3-2 after LA had started the game in a 4-2-3-1. We’ve seen Vanney toggle between those two as well as a 4-4-2 throughout this season, and he’s not just doing this to change the personnel; he’s doing this to change the game.

But the concerns I had for this team at the start of the year — center forward and central defense — have not been allayed. In fact I’d say they’re growing by the game.

As for Austin, every expansion team gets drilled from time to time. They’re in the middle of a very long road trip so taking points from this game was always going to be a stretch, doubly so without Alex Ring . I don’t think that Josh Wolff is about to panic

Right. Add it together and that’s how you get a 4-1-0 start even as this team is still in the exploratory stages of really discovering who they are. The Galaxy don’t have a defined style yet but they have cohesion, effort and an MVP-level star, and if this is making you think back to Vanney’s 2015 TFC side, well… yes. And we know what that team turned into.

“I thought there was some really good attacking moments through the game — better than I have seen us in stretches this year,” Vanney said. “We probably left three or four goals on the table between the penalty kick and a couple balls, that if we squared them across a bit cleaner and connect, we probably have a couple tap-ins. In general I thought the performance was for sure a step forward and as long as we're doing that, we're moving in the right direction.”

You can see Saldana fight his instinct to play backward, instead playing a progressive pass to Araujo that allows Araujo and Sacha Kljestan to cut Berhalter and Stanley out of the play. There is no way Saldana would’ve hit that ball in April. This would not have been a Galaxy goal in April, but because Vanney’s got individual players improving within a larger team structure that is both coherent and flexible, the team as a whole is going to improve.

I could tell you about the shorthanded Timbers’ 2-0 win at San Jose , or I could just embed this tweet from Eryk Williamson , who was the best player I saw on the field in Major League Soccer this week and should win Player of the Week:

I’m just gonna drop this whole quote from Portland head coach Gio Savarese in:

“Eryk had a phenomenal match today. We asked him to play a different role than usual, we asked him to play more of a six in front of the back four, being behind two other midfielders, he was very well protected by [Andy] Polo and Yimmi [Chara] the way they cover spaces,” Savarese said.

“But all around Eryk had a great game, defending, covering spaces, winning balls, allowing us to be able to come out in some moments away from their pressure and create opportunities going forward, and getting in good spots to deliver good balls like the one that we scored on with the second goal. So today Eryk showed a lot of maturity, because when you change the role of a player and you give them a different assignment, and you have to play a little more defensive and he delivered the way that he did today, you see that it’s a lot that he has matured during this last year, year and a half, and today it was a great performance by Eryk.”

If it sounds like he did a little bit of everything, well, that’s correct. But what he mostly did was be a match-winner for his team, which had been struggling and were without most of its other stars, on the road against a side that had been playing very good soccer. And yes, the fact that he dominated an individual match-up against the captain of the ill-fated US Olympic qualifying team, Jackson Yueill, probably shouldn’t go unnoticed!