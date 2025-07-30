FC Cincinnati seek next step vs. Monterrey in Leagues Cup

Amid chasing a second Supporters’ Shield title in three years, FC Cincinnati have the opportunity to lift another trophy as they embark on their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign.

“We're looking for progress and progress in the moment is, how do we take this most recent stretch, which I think has been a pretty strong performances from the guys, better results, and take it into tomorrow in the first three games of of the competition with hopefully more on the back end of it?” said Noonan.

That journey starts Thursday night at TQL Stadium when head coach Pat Noonan's side welcomes LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey for a Phase One opener (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"We've been fortunate enough to be a part of the Champions Cup to better understand some of the top teams, which certainly Monterrey is one of those teams," Noonan said. "But this year, this approach, let's see if we can have a strong start with our performance tomorrow."

Perhaps entering the tournament in strong form with a 6W-1L-1D record in their last eight matches is the necessary springboard to break that Round of 16 glass ceiling.

In their first two Leagues Cup outings, Cincy displayed their prowess early, winning their group on both occasions before falling in the knockout stages. However, there’s a new format this year, and groups have been replaced by league-specific tables where the top four teams reach the quarterfinals.

However, fellow offseason acquisition and club-record signing Kévin Denkey remains out with a leg injury despite getting back onto the training field last week.

In his two Leagues Cup campaigns for Portland , the Brazilian maestro provided five goal contributions in as many games. During his first season in Cincinnati, he's produced 23 goal contributions (15g/8a) in as many league matches, earning the title of 2025 MLS All-Star captain .

The format isn’t the only change Cincinnati will be contending with in their third Leagues Cup appearance, as this winter they replaced outgoing 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Luciano Acosta with another perennial MVP candidate in Evander .

First up: Monterrey

Monterrey defender and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos will look to thwart Evander's chance creation as Rayados’ commander-in-chief at the back. Meanwhile, Sergio Canales and Germán Berterame provide their side’s primary attacking threat.

“With the ball, they’ve got playmakers all over the field,” said Noonan. "They're not afraid to play.

“Then with teams that have stepped up, once they've broken that pressure, how dynamic they are moving to goal and and how quickly they can attack – that's been evident.”

The challenge is not an easy one, but Noonan and Cincinnati wouldn’t have it any other way building towards additional Leagues Cup tests vs. Juárez (Aug. 3) and Chivas (Aug. 7).

“It's the start of a competition where you want to have a good performance, and we're trying to win a game. We can't look too much past, and we won't look past this, because nothing past this matters,” said Noonan.