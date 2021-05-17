Recap: DC United 0, Orlando City SC 1

Mauricio Pereyra 's first goal of the season was enough to see Orlando City SC to a 1-0 victory on Sunday evening at Audi Field against a D.C. United team playing its third match in nine days.

The home side had a 13-6 edge in shots and also shaded the expected goals metrics — paltry as they were — but some of that owed to the early nature of Pereyra's goal.

Scored on seven minutes on an assist from Tesho Akindele, after a probing ball from Kyle Smith, it allowed the Lions to sit and absorb pressure for most of the evening.

There were times in the first half when it seemed an equalizer may come, specifically down the left through Edison Flores, Paul Arriola and Moses Nyeman.