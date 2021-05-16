Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 0

Alan Pulido struck for a brace after Daniel Salloi opened the scoring to pace Sporting Kansas City to a thorough 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting got off on the front foot and kept that foot on the gas for much of the opening 45 minutes. Roger Espinoza thought he had the breakthrough goal, but was denied by Maxime Crepeau with a diving save in the 21st minute.

Salloi was instrumental throughout the first half. Seconds after a near-miss, the homegrown winger buried his second goal of the season to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Salloi played a combination with Pulido before tucking his shot into the side netting.

Three minutes later, Salloi was clipped in the box by Ryan Raposo and Pulido sent Crepeau the wrong way to convert the penalty kick to double SKC's lead.

Cristian Dajome had a golden chance to pull the visitors back a goal early in the second half, receiving an errant pass out of the back by Ilie Sanchez. But Tim Melia, in his return from injury, pounced off his line to challenge and Dajome put his attempt over the crossbar