Wednesday takeaways: What we learned from the midweek action

The first midweek action of the 2021 MLS season offered up seven big games Wednesday, including a top of the table clash in the West and meetings between some preseason favorites in the East. Here are my takeaways.

There are other midfielders in MLS who I’d take over him when it comes to on the ball ability — Darlington Nagbe and Eduard Atuesta come to mind — but what Cristian does off the ball with his runs in behind and into wide channels, as well as his box to box energy is what makes him special.

You can go and spend all the TAM or DP money you want, but you aren’t going to find another player who can do what he does. Let me be clear, he’s not the most talented player on the team — that’s Nico Lodeiro or Raul Ruidiaz — but he has a strong case for most valuable alongside those two and Stefan Frei . No one else can play multiple positions at an extremely competent level.

Moments after he scored a game winning screamer at one end, Cristian Roldan was sprinting 50 yards towards his own goal to make a block on Cristian Espinoza who was poised to equalize for San Jose — and therein lies his value to the Sounders .

He’s the kind of player you want on your team because he’s dependable — rarely does he have a bad game, he’s never injured, and he gives you multiple options in how you can set your team up. He was man of the match by far in this game, he gave absolutely everything and was deserving of being the match winner.

I believe he still has a big future with the US men's national team, maybe not as a starter but definitely as a utility player because you essentially get one player who can fill three or four roles at a high level when you call on Roldan. He’s the best SuperDraft pick in Sounders history — had I been able to play longer and injury free I’d probably take myself for that distinction, sorry Cristian — and it’s mind boggling now to think that 15 players went ahead of him in the draft.

I know it’s very early in the season but I certainly didn’t expect the Eastern Conference standings to look the way they do. Coming into the season, I expected last seasons powerhouses — Columbus, Philadelphia, Orlando and Toronto — to once again lead the way.

But a combination of CCL commitments and injuries have limited those teams in a big way which has opened up the race for the top spots in the East, and while I expect those teams to be fine in the long run — in particular Columbus — teams like New England, NYCFC, RBNY, and even Atlanta, Montréal and Nashville have to view this as an opening that they need to take advantage of.

Last season, the league leading Philadelphia Union averaged just over two points a game, which would have put them on track for about 70 points in a normal 34 game season but I get the sense that 60 points will be enough to win the East this time around because consistency seems to be eluding the projected top teams.