Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Houston Dynamo 1

The Colorado Rapids picked up a third win in a row on Saturday, beating the Houston Dynamo 3-1 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park that saw all four goals scored in the span of 13 minutes.

Sam Vines and Diego Rubio scored either side of the half-hour mark to put Colorado in control and, after Christian Ramirez pulled one back for Houston minutes later, Cole Bassett soon restored the home side's two-goal advantage before halftime fo send them on the way to victory.

The hosts started the match in dominant form, and got close to scoring in the 14th minute when Bassett's header was saved by Marco Maric. The Rapids continued in this form for much of the first half, save for a spell before the half hour mark where the Dynamo registered a couple of shots. Then the game exploded into life with a burst of goals.

First came a reward for the Rapids, who opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Vines. The play started with goalkeeper William Yarbrough, whose long ball out of the back found Michael Barrios running clear through down the right channel and into the opposition box. The winger sent the ball near the center of the box. Vines was making a perfectly timed run and wasted no time taking the shot and scoring the game's opening goal.

The Rapids doubled their lead just seven minutes later, with Rubio getting on the scoreboard. Keegan Rosenberry sent the ball towards Barrios on the right wing, who then sent a long distance cross into the box, with Rubio lightly heading the ball into the back of the net.

Just three minutes later, the Dynamo were back in the game. Memo Rodriguez sent cross from the left side of the pitch to the right side, with Ramirez ready to receive the ball. From the right corner of the penalty area, Ramirez sent the ball through Vines' legs and into the back of the net in the 39th minute.

The lively spirit of the first half continued until the final minutes, with the Rapids scoring a third in the 42nd minute. Goalkeeper Maric received the ball from a defender and but dallied on the ball just a little too long, allowing Bassett to close him down, block his clearance and send the ball bouncing into the back of the Dynamo goalkeeper's net.