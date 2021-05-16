Recap: Real Salt Lake 0, Nashville SC 0

In the first-ever meeting between the sides, defenses were the clear winners as Real Salt Lake and Nashville SC settled for a scoreless draw in their interconference matchup at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

RSL knew that Nashville and their crossing style of soccer were visiting Rio Tinto Stadium and gave them a taste of their own medicine with 14 crosses in the first half. Both teams, however, lacked finishing in the final third. Neither Nashville or RSL managed to land a single shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Nashville striker CJ Sapong earned himself a tremendous opportunity to score at the 52nd minute as he grabbed a rebound at the top of the box but his effort was in vain. His shot was blocked by Erik Holt inside the six-yard box and cleared away to safety.

The first shot on target from either side came at the 69th minute courtesy of Randall Leal. Alistair Johnston rushed to recover the ball on his right flank and sent a cross in. RSL tried to clear the ball but it fell for Leal at the top of the box and his shot toward the near post was caught by David Ochoa.