Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, FC Dallas 0

The first half had a lot of back-and-forth action, and some chances at goal, but both teams were left wanting at halftime. For FC Dallas, Jader Obrian and Franco Jara looked dangerous pushing tempo, but couldn't quite get in sync, and Jara in particular struggled against the tyranny of the offside flag. Andes Ricuarte looked up for it early, with a third-minute shot on goal and an eighth-minute connection with Ryan Hollingshead that looked promising but amounted to naught.

Lod had a prime chance for the hosts in the 18th minute that sailed over the bar, and Emanuel Reynoso had a shot in the 31st minute that skipped just wide of the far post. Reynoso also had a prime chance at an assist in the 20th minute, with a ball that led a dangerous-looking Hassani Dotson toward goal, but a little too hot for him. That led to a scary moment when a sliding Dotson careened into Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro. Both stayed down after the collision, but both continued on.

Reynoso got more active early in the second half, winning a free kick less than three minutes after play resumed, but sending it straight at Phelipe, and then send an enticing ball across the face of goal several minutes later that eluded the Loons' front liners.

In the 67th minute, the Loons couldn't convert one of their best chances of the match, when a hard-working Romain Metanire sent in a cross for Dotson that he couldn't convert. By then, both teams brought in offensive reinforcements, with Minnesota bringing in Boca Juniors loanee Ramon Abila, and FC Dallas countering with Hungarian import Szabolcs Schon and teen sensation Ricardo Pepi.

It looked as if Minnesota might get a chance from the spot with 15 minutes remaining, when Wil Trapp caromed a ball off Matt Hedges' hand, but it was ruled unintentional and play resumed.

Metanire and Reynoso continued to look threatening in the final minutes, and FCD sub Dante Sealy had a shot on goal toward the end of the 90, but then in the fourth minute of stoppage time, MNUFC won a corner that would prove to be decisive.