Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, FC Dallas 0

Minnesota United FC found a stoppage-time set-piece goal from Robin Lod for a dramatic and fast-paced 1-0 win over FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Saturday night.
The first half had a lot of back-and-forth action, and some chances at goal, but both teams were left wanting at halftime. For FC Dallas, Jader Obrian and Franco Jara looked dangerous pushing tempo, but couldn't quite get in sync, and Jara in particular struggled against the tyranny of the offside flag. Andes Ricuarte looked up for it early, with a third-minute shot on goal and an eighth-minute connection with Ryan Hollingshead that looked promising but amounted to naught.
Lod had a prime chance for the hosts in the 18th minute that sailed over the bar, and Emanuel Reynoso had a shot in the 31st minute that skipped just wide of the far post. Reynoso also had a prime chance at an assist in the 20th minute, with a ball that led a dangerous-looking Hassani Dotson toward goal, but a little too hot for him. That led to a scary moment when a sliding Dotson careened into Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro. Both stayed down after the collision, but both continued on.
Reynoso got more active early in the second half, winning a free kick less than three minutes after play resumed, but sending it straight at Phelipe, and then send an enticing ball across the face of goal several minutes later that eluded the Loons' front liners.
In the 67th minute, the Loons couldn't convert one of their best chances of the match, when a hard-working Romain Metanire sent in a cross for Dotson that he couldn't convert. By then, both teams brought in offensive reinforcements, with Minnesota bringing in Boca Juniors loanee Ramon Abila, and FC Dallas countering with Hungarian import Szabolcs Schon and teen sensation Ricardo Pepi.
It looked as if Minnesota might get a chance from the spot with 15 minutes remaining, when Wil Trapp caromed a ball off Matt Hedges' hand, but it was ruled unintentional and play resumed.
Metanire and Reynoso continued to look threatening in the final minutes, and FCD sub Dante Sealy had a shot on goal toward the end of the 90, but then in the fourth minute of stoppage time, MNUFC won a corner that would prove to be decisive.
Reynoso sent in the ball, Brent Kallman's initial ball was saved off the line by José Antonio Martínez, and Lod scored the putback winner.
Goals
- 90' + 4' — MIN — Robin Lod | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota really, really, really needed this win, and though they were on the front foot for the last part of the match, it looked like they’d be left settling for a draw and making do. All of a sudden, though, they’re in a much better place compared to they were a week ago after dropping their fourth straight. For FC Dallas, it’s a tough loss after two straight results.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When there’s one goal in the match and it comes with the stadium clock at 90:00, it’s an obvious choice.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Lod scored the goal and gets the hero’s accolades, but Reynoso got to cap off a physically challenging shift with the corner kick that proved to be one goalward ball too many for FC Dallas to handle.
Next Up
- MIN: Saturday, May 29 at Real Salt Lake | 9:30 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)
- DAL: Saturday, May 22 vs. Real Salt Lake | 8 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)