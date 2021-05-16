Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, Inter Miami CF 3

Gonzalo Higuain scored a brace, including the late winner three minutes after Nick Hagglund's dramatic equalizer, spoiling the party at the eagerly anticipated opening of TQL Stadium and lifting Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati .

Hagglund rose up to meet a Luciano Acosta corner kick and powerfully headed in the tying goal from the edge of the six-yard box in the 82nd minute.

The hometown boy celebrated in front of the Bailey, but Higuain silenced the crowd five minutes from full time, latching onto a Lewis Morgan cross and scoring between a pair of defenders.

Brek Shea put himself into the record books with the first goal scored in TQL Stadium, needing just seven minutes to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Shea got inside positioning on Joe Gyau, lunging forward to meet Gregore’s back-post cross with the sliding finish.

Shea thought he had a brace inside the first 20 minutes, but his second goal was called back because Higuain, who was partially laying in the net, deflected the attempt.

Higuain went from being in the net to putting the ball there, combining with older brother Federico on a goal that gave Inter Miami a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute as the visitors again capitalized on defensive miscues to double their advantage.