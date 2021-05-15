Recap: NYCFC 1, Toronto FC 1

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Neither New York City FC nor Toronto FC could find a late game-winner on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, as the Eastern Conference sides settled for a 1-1 draw after overcoming a tepid start.

The second half sparked to life, starting with Jesus Medina giving NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when Alex Bono spilled a bouncing free kick from Gudmundur Thorarinsson. TFC’s goalkeeper couldn’t corral the dead-ball shot, and the Paraguayan attacker cleaned up with an easy finish.

But Toronto didn’t buckle and substitute Jacob Shaffelburg fired home an equalizer in the 74th minute shortly after entering the match for DP winger Yeferson Soteldo. Shaffelburg made it 1-1 with a left-footed shot to the far side, collecting a feed from Patrick Mullins after the striker combined with recently-signed forward Dom Dwyer.

NYCFC thought they doubled their advantage in the 71st minute, as Bono’s punt bounced off the back of Medina’s head and into Toronto’s goal. That would’ve given the hosts a 2-0 lead, though Medina was whistled for a foul for impeding the attempted clearance.

Final-third quality was lacking in the first half, yet Soteldo managed a strong effort from atop the box in the 11th minute that Sean Johnson saved down to his left. And in the 41st minute, Valentin Castellanos couldn’t steer home a near-range shot after Keaton Parks picked out NYCFC’s striker with a headed pass.

Injury concerns emerged along NYCFC’s backline due to center backs Alexander Callens and Maxime Chanot both exiting prematurely with apparent muscular issues. The Cityzens also began without injured right back Anton Tinnerholm, leading to homegrown winger Andres Jasson getting an unexpected start in defense.

Advertising

Goals

  • 53' – NYC – Jesus Medina | WATCH
  • 74' – TOR – Jacob Shaffelburg | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Three points were within grasp for NYCFC, but they couldn’t put a second goal away. That allowed Toronto to earn four of six points this week, following Chris Armas' team beating Columbus SC last Wednesday. These Eastern Conference sides project as ones that’ll battle for Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots, so maybe this was a prelude to what comes later in the fall.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: There’s some controversy around the buildup to Jacob Shaffelburg’s equalizer, especially with Dom Dwyer knocking down center back James Sands. But the goal stood, resulting in a valuable road draw for Toronto.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Jesus Medina’s goal was opportunistic, giving him four tallies on the year. And with Maxi Moralez not featuring, he shouldered the creative burden quite well.

Next Up

  • NYC: Saturday, May 22 vs. Columbus SC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • TOR: Saturday, May 22 at Orlando City SC | 7:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Toronto FC New York City FC

Advertising

Related Stories

"We were robbed": NYCFC coach Deila on controversial no-goal call vs. Toronto 
Weekend cheat sheet: Key storylines to watch for in Week 5
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 5

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
"The next one is the most important": Chicharito overcomes missed PK to stay red-hot

"The next one is the most important": Chicharito overcomes missed PK to stay red-hot
"We were robbed": NYCFC coach Deila on controversial no-goal call vs. Toronto 

"We were robbed": NYCFC coach Deila on controversial no-goal call vs. Toronto 
Recap: LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0

Recap: LA Galaxy 2, Austin FC 0
MLS launches all-new "Love Unites" training gear

MLS launches all-new "Love Unites" training gear
Recap: NYCFC 1, Toronto FC 1

Recap: NYCFC 1, Toronto FC 1
"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success
More News
Video
Video
OFFSIDE: Emerson Hyndman, Atlanta United FC - 51st minute
0:20

OFFSIDE: Emerson Hyndman, Atlanta United FC - 51st minute
WOODWORK: Kamal Miller, CF Montréal - 48th minute
0:19

WOODWORK: Kamal Miller, CF Montréal - 48th minute
GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 9th minute
0:54

GOAL: Cory Burke, Philadelphia Union - 9th minute
SAVE: Clement Diop, CF Montreal - 6th minute
0:22

SAVE: Clement Diop, CF Montreal - 6th minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.