Recap: NYCFC 1, Toronto FC 1

Neither New York City FC nor Toronto FC could find a late game-winner on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, as the Eastern Conference sides settled for a 1-1 draw after overcoming a tepid start.

The second half sparked to life, starting with Jesus Medina giving NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute when Alex Bono spilled a bouncing free kick from Gudmundur Thorarinsson. TFC’s goalkeeper couldn’t corral the dead-ball shot, and the Paraguayan attacker cleaned up with an easy finish.

But Toronto didn’t buckle and substitute Jacob Shaffelburg fired home an equalizer in the 74th minute shortly after entering the match for DP winger Yeferson Soteldo. Shaffelburg made it 1-1 with a left-footed shot to the far side, collecting a feed from Patrick Mullins after the striker combined with recently-signed forward Dom Dwyer.

NYCFC thought they doubled their advantage in the 71st minute, as Bono’s punt bounced off the back of Medina’s head and into Toronto’s goal. That would’ve given the hosts a 2-0 lead, though Medina was whistled for a foul for impeding the attempted clearance.

Final-third quality was lacking in the first half, yet Soteldo managed a strong effort from atop the box in the 11th minute that Sean Johnson saved down to his left. And in the 41st minute, Valentin Castellanos couldn’t steer home a near-range shot after Keaton Parks picked out NYCFC’s striker with a headed pass.