Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Portland Timbers 2

The Portland Timbers took a 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Saturday, paced by goals from Yimmi Chara and Marvin Loria , and a clutch penalty kick save from newly signed goalkeeper Logan Ketterer .

Yimmi Chara got the visitors off to a dream start with his opener five minutes into the contest, while Loria added the late insurance tally with his first goal of the season. The final goal came on the heels of a saved PK off the foot of San Jose's Chris Wondolowski, who was denied from the spot in the 62nd minute by Ketterer with a chance to get the equalizer.

The Timbers opened the scoring after just five minutes, through a sequence spearheaded by a brilliant individual effort from Eryk Williamson. The crafty midfielder weaved his way through the Quakes defense before dishing to Yimmi Chara, who beat JT Marcinkowski with a gorgeous chipped finish to give the visitors the early 1-0 lead.

Portland remained on the front foot following the goal, very nearly adding a second in the 30th minute when Dario Zuparic got his head to a corner kick and put a shot on target, but the center back saw the effort go off the post. Felipe Mora had another great look for the visitors in the 55th minute, charging onto a cross from Andy Polo and putting his shot on frame, only to see it denied by a save from Marcinkowski.

The Quakes had a golden opportunity to level in the 62nd minute, when referee Rosendo Mendoza awarded a penalty kick for a handball on Portland's Claudio Bravo as he was trying to block a cross into the area from Carlos Fierro. That gave Wondolowski a look from the spot, which saw the league's all-time leading goal-scorer denied by Ketterer, who was just signed before the match under the league's Extreme Hardship waiver.

Portland would capitalize on the turn of events, getting their second and final goal of the evening courtesy of another pinpoint dime from Williamson, who picked out Loria in front of goal for a close-range headed finish that all-but sealed the result.