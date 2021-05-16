Logan Ketterer: From Extreme Hardship call-up to Portland Timbers PK hero

“We knew Logan for about four days and he was able to come in and I think he played amazing,” midfielder Eryk Williamson said. “He’s a key part of this win and it’s good that he stepped up and played this game for us.”

“It’s not easy to step in a match like this and come in and have to deliver, and not only deliver, but he was also able to be very influential in so many ways,” Giovanni Savarese said of Ketterer. “They believed that today was going to be our day, in the way that we played, with having confidence with the ball and making sure that we did the things that we asked him to do in playing from the back, if he was secure and confident to be able to do it, and he was an important part of us today.”