Rodrigo De Paul delivers inspired Inter Miami debut: "He has so much desire"

Rodrigo De Paul didn't have any formal training sessions with his new teammates before his Inter Miami debut, but that didn't stop him from showing just how impactful a player the Herons have on their hands.
De Paul's world-class quality was on full display in Wednesday's Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One clash with LIGA MX's Atlas FC at Chase Stadium. In his first game since his blockbuster arrival from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid, he went the full 90 minutes in an eventual 2-1 victory, delivered by Marcelo Weigandt's unbelievable last-second winner.
The Argentine engine concluded the night with a game-high 54/58 passes completed (93%), three chances created, four accurate long balls, eight recoveries, three defensive actions, three duels won and three fouls drawn.
"To see the type of performance that he showed, and the way that he gave of himself to the last minute, speaks of who he is," said head coach Javier Mascherano postgame. "We needed a type of player like this one, who not only makes this attitude contagious to the other teammates, but also shows it with facts.
"So we just want to tell him to be himself ... and to have that energy be contagious among all of the players. So, really happy for the game that he played."
World Cup-winning quality
It was clear that De Paul provided his new club with an infectious energy and bite in midfield, one that helped spur his teammates on to all three points in their Leagues Cup opener.
Aside from his relentless effort, Mascherano applauded De Paul's skill and leadership qualities, as well as his special relationship with superstar Lionel Messi, who assisted on both of Miami's goals.
"He is one of the best players of the World Cup-winning team, and he provides this type of quality inside and outside of the field," Miami's manager said of his new midfielder. "All of us who have had the possibility of playing with Leo, players that have that type of connection with him, we need to take advantage of that, because these are few and far between, this type of player. And they have a knowledge of this game that allows us to order ourselves.
"And, I mean, he has a very particular energy, right?"
Promising start
It's no secret that Miami are ready to compete for titles, both in Leagues Cup and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Messi, with whom De Paul shares a close bond, was quick to speak about the importance of having him on the squad should the Herons expect to hoist any hardware this year.
"We know each other well, we've played many games together, and honestly, it's a leap in quality to play with him on this team," the legendary Argentine No. 10 said in Spanish to Apple TV on the field. "He has so much desire. Today, he ran everything, and that means a lot considering the heat, an incredible physical performance.
"He competed well and is an important addition to the team."
With one match and one victory under his belt, De Paul will look to build on his successful start in South Beach.
"I have a lot of faith in this team, stated De Paul. "I see players I know well, Argentines I’ve watched come through here and perform well, and things have gone well for our national team because of it.
"I think the team is good. The way we play is good, but physically, we can do it too. Overall, this is a group that can compete for titles."