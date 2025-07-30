Houston Dynamo sign defender Antônio Carlos from Fluminense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Antônio Carlos on a free transfer from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense FC, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through 2026.
The 32-year-old Brazilian previously spent four seasons with Orlando City, scoring four goals in 105 appearances (all competitions) and helping lead the Lions to the 2022 US Open Cup title (first MLS-era trophy).
In December 2023, the Lions transferred Antônio Carlos to Fluminense, where he made 33 appearances. He spent the 2025 season on loan with Sport Club do Recife.
"Antônio is a proven winner, with a track record of lifting trophies and regularly making the playoffs in Major League Soccer," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.
"His experience will strengthen our back line as we aim to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season. We are excited to welcome Antônio and his family to Houston and look forward to his contributions on and off the field."
Antônio Carlos joins a Dynamo backline anchored by Pablo Ortiz and Ethan Bartlow, while veteran Erik Sviatchenko is out injured.
Houston are 11th in the Western Conference with 27 points (7W-11L-6D), just three points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line as they look to reach the postseason for a third consecutive year under head coach Ben Olsen.
