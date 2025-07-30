Houston Dynamo sign defender Antônio Carlos from Fluminense

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defender Antônio Carlos on a free transfer from Brazilian powerhouse Fluminense FC, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through 2026.

The 32-year-old Brazilian previously spent four seasons with Orlando City, scoring four goals in 105 appearances (all competitions) and helping lead the Lions to the 2022 US Open Cup title (first MLS-era trophy).

In December 2023, the Lions transferred Antônio Carlos to Fluminense, where he made 33 appearances. He spent the 2025 season on loan with Sport Club do Recife.

"Antônio is a proven winner, with a track record of lifting trophies and regularly making the playoffs in Major League Soccer," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.