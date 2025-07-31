Rafael Cabral plays hero in Real Salt Lake's stunning shootout win

Fans who tuned into Real Salt Lake 's Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One opener against Club América were treated to a game that had it all: late goals, near misses, and plenty of drama.

But for all the back-and-forth, it all came down to the penalty spot and heroics from goalkeeper Rafael Cabral as RSL defeated the Mexican giants, 3-1 in the shootout , to deliver one of the tournament’s earliest shock results.

"He continues to come up big, continues to get the guys to believe, and play the way we want to play.”

“I have never had the opportunity to work with a player of Rafa’s quality,” the manager shared with reporters post-match. “His leadership skills and the way he has, in this last month and a half, been the voice in the locker room.

The 35-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper’s performance on the night, and over the past few weeks, has not gone unnoticed by head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Despite a goal from US men’s national team member Diego Luna and a perfectly placed upper-90 header by William Agada at the stroke of halftime, it was Cabral’s eight saves – five in regulation and three during the shootout – that ultimately made the ultimate difference in Sandy, Utah.

Trending upward

Real Salt Lake have been quietly building toward this moment, winning five of their last six matches across all competitions, now including a victory over a LIGA MX powerhouse in Club América.

“Penalty kicks are really tough. It’s 99 percent psychological and about one percent technique,” said Mastroeni. “It’s a 12-yard pass, and more importantly, the 99 percent piece is really about your belief in yourself in that moment to score the goal.

“The guys executed really well … they handled themselves like an experienced group in that moment. That makes me really proud.”

With their current run of form and more challenges ahead, a moment as big as this could be a turning point for Mastroeni’s men.

In league play, they sit in eighth place, thanks to a resurgent stretch of results, with tonight’s performance possibly their best of the season.

With the path to qualification now slightly clearer, though no less challenging, Real Salt Lake will welcome Atlético de San Luis on Saturday, August 2, before closing out the group stage against los Gallos Blancos of Querétaro on August 6.