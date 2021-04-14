All 27 MLS teams ranked by tier for 2021

These teams are mostly in the order I think they'll finish, but what really matters is the tier designation.

As is now tradition, I'm starting the year with a tip of the cap to the great Zach Lowe for the inspiration, courtesy of his Annual Tiers of the NBA opus, to write this piece. What follows are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, per se, but rather something a little more loose in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

Great teams have had great seasons and come up entirely empty before. It will be a massive disappointment if this Columbus side are next on that ignominious list.

Expectations are absurdly high, and they should be. This team needs to add something to the trophy cabinet in 2021.

That’s the neighborhood the Crew are living in right now. They’re the defending MLS Cup champs and their best players are, for the most part, in their respective primes. They have depth at every spot and have already shown as much before the regular season has even kicked off.

I have never created a tier like this, one where the season, no matter how good, goes down as a failure if the teams residing here doesn’t take home some kind of silverware. In retrospect, I should’ve thought to do it for the great 2017 Toronto FC side that took home the treble and, probably, no one else in the TAM era (2015 onwards).

But they’re not bringing in a DP ‘keeper, and right now that depth chart is ... iffy. If there’s one clear difference between the Crew and LAFC, it’s that Columbus have a match-winner in net.

The other worries are center forward and goalkeeper. My assumption is that Bob Bradley’s going to give Corey Baird , Danny Musovski and Cal Jennings a chance to prove he doesn’t need to spend that DP on a No. 9, so that position is a lesser concern.

Everybody’s got a price and if someone hits the right number on Atuesta, LAFC will have to take it. That’s the business, and replacing him has been damn near impossible.

LAFC belong here. But they have to back that up by winning another trophy — preferably MLS Cup, if we’re being entirely honest — or all that smack LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders fans talk about them on Twitter will start to sound pretty, pretty true.

They’ve already done so, of course. This is pretty much the same group that set the single-season points and goal differential records en route to winning the Shield in 2019 and knocked out three Liga MX giants en route to an appearance in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final, where they fell just short against Tigres.

They also upgraded other spots on the backline and have somehow kept the entire midfield together despite some very real overseas interest in Eduard Atuesta , Mark-Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing . Diego Rossi ’s still there, and Carlos Vela is, too. Plus they’ve kept a DP slot open. It seems like the powers that be in LA made a conscious decision to go hard with this group and let them ride one last time because they are capable of doing great, great things.

Yup, they’re here too. LAFC learned a valuable lesson last year about messing with a backline that works and building depth that can keep a first-choice XI intact, so when they finally got their Walker Zimmerman replacement — Jesus Murillo , who came in late in the season on loan — they did the very obvious thing and re-signed him.

The other worry is that this team was very, very poor defending set pieces last year. They won’t win anything if that’s the case again in 2021.

I’m lukewarm on Bou, though. He’s obviously got the ability to produce special moments— just ask Montréal — but his “shoot on sight” mentality can turn otherwise promising sequences of play into low-percentage looks that just die on his foot.

Simply put: they need Buksa and Bou to be better this year. I’m willing to give Buksa a mulligan since he was coming into a new team in a new league in a new country in the middle of a global pandemic, and that’s a lot. He was mostly in the right spots doing the right things you want out of a No. 9, though, and I trust a guy who does that and is surrounded by quality will eventually come good.

Anyway, New England’s progress in form under Arena has been steady and measurable even if the results haven’t necessarily been. But my guess is that this year, the results will follow.

New England was a different and much more dangerous animal with Gil in there. He’s healthy now, and the Revs did some shopping this offseason to bolster both the starting XI and overall squad depth. Left winger Arnor Traustason , who should take some of the playmaking responsibilities off of Gil’s shoulders, is one to keep a particular eye on.

And then Gil got healthy for the playoffs. The Revs outplayed and survived CF Montréal in the play-in round, then absolutely annihilated the Shield-winning Philadelphia Union . A game after that they thoroughly outplayed and eventually eliminated an Orlando City side that had nearly won the MLS is Back Tournament and that had been a fairly trendy pick to hoist MLS Cup.

They did and they didn’t. Turner was outstanding again and the Revs actually did play a lot of good soccer — the underlying numbers liked them much more in 2020 than in 2019 — but the damn near season-long absence of Carles Gil as well as the hot-and-cold (or cold-and-cold if you want to be mean about it) in-the-box nature of his fellow DPs, Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa , meant that for all the good things New England showed defensively and in build-up play they often lacked the type of cutting edge top-tier teams have.

When Bruce Arena took over early in the 2019 season, the Revs were in a death spiral. He pulled them out of that with an early run of good form, a prolonged run of good luck and some off-the-chart heroics from Matt Turner in net. The general takeaway from that team was that they’d showed some mettle in avoiding a complete belly flop, but that they’d have to play good soccer to make progress in 2020.

Portland went up a goal twice last week against Marathon, and twice they surrendered that lead within 10 minutes. This isn’t great:

That team is mostly back. They’re still waiting for Blanco to get healthy again (he’s close, while Jaroslaw Niezgoda is a bit further away) and there might be a few issues integrating two brand new, attack-minded fullbacks, but the pieces to get Portland a trophy last summer are all pretty much there this spring.

They were also devastating on set pieces. Each of their final four goals last summer — a 2-1 win over the Union in the semis and then a 2-1 win over Orlando in the final — came off of restarts. When you can do that off of set pieces, reliably build through possession and counter like hell, you are going to win lots of games.

We saw it for a month last summer, right? The Timbers were mostly excellent at the MLS is Back Tournament, and when they weren’t excellent they were opportunistic. They had the tournament MVP in Sebastian Blanco , they had one of the breakout young players of the tournament in Eryk Williamson , they still had the Diegos, they had depth up top and on the wings and they had veterans in key spots to get them through the toughest moments.

(*) This is what it’ll look like when Blanco’s good to go again. We’ll see other alignments in the meantime.

And here’s the thing: The Timbers are a veteran team. Gakking up late goals or switching off immediately after scoring are the type of thing that young teams do and veteran teams are supposed to be immune to.

This is also not the same exact thing as last year’s Achilles’ heel, which was their inability to protect a late lead. But it is, at the very least, related to that sort of thing, and it’s disappointing that the opening game of 2021 brought all those bad memories rushing back to a degree.

The great thing about Bebelo is he amplifies the skills of his teammates, and nobody took greater advantage of that than Hot Boi. A lot of that, though, was Hot Boi being amazing. There are players on this roster who can replace him in the lineup, but I don’t see anybody who can replicate his production no matter how many dimes Bebelo drops.

Minnesota, like the other teams in this tier, brought most of their group back. The reason I almost bumped them down to the next tier, though, is that the one big loss from last year’s side — Kevin Molino — was legitimately one of the best players in the entire league down the stretch and into the playoffs, a guy who won some games almost single-handedly.

Then, last week, they went out and got themselves a clear-cut first-choice No. 9 in erstwhile Boca Juniors starter Wanchope Abila (who absolutely ripped it up for Boca this winter after missing a big chunk of time due to injury).

However you want to slice it, here’s the truth: Minnesota went out and spent big on a genius playmaker, and as a result they won big during the most crucial part of the year. They also survived a season-ending injury to Ike Opara (I never, in a million years, would’ve guessed they’d manage that), wear-and-tear related injuries elsewhere in the regular rotation and some international absences. And they did all of that without a clear-cut first-choice No. 9.

It sure looked like they were going to replicate it in the conference final at Seattle when they went up 1-0 at the half-hour mark, and then 2-0 just past the hour. Let’s just skip the final 15 minutes of that one, shall we?

Then they went to Kansas City and did the exact same thing to a Sporting KC side that had topped the Western Conference in the regular season. Doing that — a leave-no-doubt-about-it 3-0 road win in the conference semifinals — is a good way to let everyone know you’re for real. And it is, in my opinion, one of the great playoff performances in recent memory.

The Loons leveled up late last year, going unbeaten in their final eight regular-season games before putting on a damn show in the playoffs. They welcomed Colorado to St. Paul and then just about sent them to meet St. Peter, just gliding through a 3-0 win that was as commanding as it was complete.

Any point in Costa Rica is a statement. A win under those circumstances, though? One in which they played well? That tells me a lot about this club.

We already got a taste of this from the Union, who opened their CCL campaign with an impressive 1-0 win at Saprissa despite missing multiple starters due to injury/illness and were coming off an extended offseason — one that saw them replace three starters, two of whom were Best XI guys.

Maybe by the end of the year that means they’ll be better. But I’m betting against that because, quite obviously, talent matters.

I mean, they did lose a lot of talent. I expect Philly, like everyone else in this tier, to take a little bit of a step backwards this year as they kind of figure out exactly how the pieces fit, and exactly how to get back to the place they want to be.

So even though they lost some talent, they 1) still have a bunch on hand, and 2) still have a team that knows how to replicate the stuff they did last year when they won the Shield.

The off-ball movement there is special, particularly from Ale Bedoya . He sees that Saprissa’s backline has lost its shape so he just follows his arrow to give Jose Martinez an outlet over the top, and when you’re scrambling against Philly in that situation, you’re in trouble because these guys hit their marks. They know exactly what the next step is.

It is probably too early to say, based upon two CCL performances in which they had less than a full squad and we only got to see Josef for about 90 minutes, that Atlanta are the same group they were back in the Tata Martino days. The first win over an Alajuelense side that is dominating Central America — they hadn’t lost in 25 games — was so encouraging and hinted at that, but the second was much less so.Let’s focus on that first game real quick and understand it wasn’t just the result. It was also the fact there were clear patterns of play that consistently produced danger:

They got away with it in the CCL Round of 16. It needs to be better from them if they’re going to get back to the top of MLS and start winning trophies again.

I could make a supercut from the second game of those guys playing square, or choosing the wrong options in transition, or straight booting the ball into the stands when they were in position to get Atlanta into their kill patterns and end the tie. None of them managed it.

A more obvious issue, and one that I’m kind of suspecting a healthy Josef’s movement will minimize or outright rectify: None of Barco, Jurgen Damm , Emerson Hyndman or Marcelino Moreno reliably provide the the final ball, and none of them ever have in their entire careers. Ever.

And of course there are lots of new faces to reintegrate and a culture to rebuild. Heinze’s got a lot on his plate, and it’s not like he’s going to get \everything \right. And so there’s a chance that one thing going wrong (like, say, Josef getting injured again) could lead to a cascade of failures that destroys the whole season (like, say, when Josef got injured last year).

My Worry: I mean, there’s a non-zero chance I could be wrong about the above since we’re talking about a small sample size. Ezequiel Barco could continue to be a non-factor, Miles Robinson and Alan Franco could have negative chemistry and Brad Guzan could continue to, uh, look his age. Having him back there while playing a high line should be pretty entertaining.

So I hope you all had your fun at Atlanta’s expense last year. I don’t think they’re completely back, but they do seem to be on their way.

Obviously there were bumps along the way, including a red card and a very fortuitous penalty in that game. And obviously things didn’t go as planned in the second game. But I saw, in Atlanta, a team that looked bought in and committed, and a system that looks built to emphasize some of this roster’s very plausible strengths.

Gabriel Heinze had his team on the front foot and with a clear plan of action from the whistle in a game where a 3-1 loss would’ve been a pretty okay outcome.

Orlando City SC

Nine of 11 starters return. One of the two who’s “gone” is expected to be back, eventually, from an injury. The other of the two who’s gone might be back from his loan at some point (though I am betting against that), but even if he’s not, it looks like he’s set to be replaced by a Brazilian legend at the tail end of his prime and with a bit left to prove. Daryl Dike or no Daryl Dike, this team will not be thin up top.

This was already a really, really good team. They were runners-up in last year’s MLS is Back Tournament and easily qualified for the playoffs, then won their first-ever playoff game. They got outplayed by the Revs in the next round, but were still tough and solid enough to keep it close and give themselves a chance despite the fairly one-sided nature of the match.

They have depth in a ton of spots, experience in most and youth basically everywhere. They are entering Year 2 under Oscar Pareja, and historically, Pareja’s teams have thrived in Year 2: His 2013 Rapids jumped six spots in the standings and were 14 points better than the 2012 version, while his 2015 FC Dallas side finished six points and five spots in the table better than the 2014 side.

The year after that, of course, Dallas won the Shield/US Open Cup double. This is Oscar Pareja we’re talking about. The man knows how to win, and while he’d clearly rather win by using the ball and playing pretty, possession soccer, he’s also completely fine with his team sitting deep and hitting on the counter.

My Worry:

And yet, I do think linear progress is unlikely from this team. Joao Moutinho’s injury has been so prolonged that at this point I’m not really expecting to see much of him in 2021 — or at least not expecting to see much of him at his 2020 level. He was the best left back in the league before he got hurt, and a foundational piece of Pareja’s possession-based attacking scheme. There is no clear replacement.

There is no clear replacement for Dike, who was a foundational piece of their counterattacking scheme once Moutinho was hurt, and a reliable goalscorer in his own right. Pato might end up being very good, but he’s not going to play the position like Dike did. There will be a learning curve.

Pato, of course, is older (he’s 31) and somewhat injury prone. The same applies to Nani, Mauricio Pereyra (Orlando were a goal per game worse without their No. 10) and Junior Urso.

The Lions still feel like a playoff team to me, but one that, as the Tier designation says, can only compete at the top of the table if things go really, really right.

First-Choice XI: