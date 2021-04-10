Official: NYCFC sign Brazilian forward Thiago Andrade from EC Bahia

“I’m excited to be able to live in and know the city and a different culture. To the NYCFC fans, there will be no lack of desire and determination and I am proud to wear this shirt.”

“I feel so happy to be able to sign with a big club like New York City FC,” Thiago said in a release. “For me it is a very interesting club to be a part of because of the City Football Group. It’s an important place to be for my career and growth in football.

The 20-year-old was the leading scorer in Brazil’s U-20 competition with Bahia before breaking into their senior squad. Since making his debut in the Brasileirao with Bahia this past January, he’s recorded one goal and one assist across 516 minutes in Brazil’s top flight.

New York City FC have signed forward Thiago Andrade from Brazilian side EC Bahia to a contract through 2024 with an option for the 2025 season, it was announced Saturday.

Thiago began his career in Fluminense’s academy before spending six months in Portugal with Portimonense. Now, he’ll officially join NYCFC upon receipt of his P-1 Visa.

“We’re delighted to acquire Thiago, who has shown to be an exciting talent at the youth levels in Brazil,” sporting director David Lee said. “The Brasileirao is one of the most challenging leagues in the world and to break into the starting XI at 20 years old is evidence of his development in recent months.

“We wanted to add quality and depth to our attack and Thiago is a versatile player that can help us in multiple positions. He’s still very young and will need to continue to develop as a footballer, but we’re excited for that to happen here at NYCFC, and we believe his potential is very high.”

By signing Thiago, NYCFC continue an offseason in which they’ve previously acquired outside backs Malte Admudsen and Chris Gloster. They also recently landed US men’s national team midfielder Alfredo Morales, plus signed homegrown winger Andres Jasson back in December.