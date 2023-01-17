6 MLS clubs that need to sign players: Winter transfer window

Here are six clubs that face pressure to complete transfer business, including some of the highest-profile homes MLS has to offer.

Can they get deals over the line before games return on Feb. 25? Will moves get done, of the domestic or international variety? What about the game-changing Designated Players fans clamor for?

But some clubs have remained somewhat quiet and have key roster holes to fill. Time is ticking, too, with Matchday 1 five-plus weeks away.

With some big contracts off the books, and some senior roster spots and cash to work with, let’s see what Atlanta have in store.

Elsewhere, Atlanta could probably use another center back (starting level or key depth) as Miles Robinson recovers from his long-term Achilles injury. Maybe they win the Alex Callens sweepstakes or sign a player of that caliber. Another attack-minded midfielder wouldn’t hurt either.

Let’s not bury the lede, though: Atlanta are about to have an open DP spot as club legend and all-time leading scorer Josef Martinez decamps, reportedly via a buyout that’ll allow him to join Inter Miami CF . ATLUTD probably need to sign two strikers to complement (purposeful emphasis here) fellow DPs Thiago Almada and Luiz Araujo , bringing goals and flair to the club.

Garth Lagerwey is in town as president and CEO after running GM circles around the league (at Real Salt Lake and then Seattle ) for about 15 years. With that, Atlanta ’s transfer strategy seems to be shifting as the MLS Cup 2018 champions still chase a return to the mountaintop they reached so quickly, so lavishly when joining the league a half-dozen years ago.

Now, there’s no reason to doubt what co-president/GM John Thorrington and LAFC’s scouting department has in the works. They’ve moved extremely quickly (and ably) during recent transfer windows, already bringing in key difference-makers like Long (USMNT center back) and Biuk (U22 Initiative winger; rising Croatian international) this winter. The Black & Gold also aren’t afraid to spend.

For other areas of need, LA could use a creative midfielder after Sacha Kljestan ( retirement ) and Victor Vazquez (Re-Entry Draft to Toronto) both left. Their center back depth seems set as US youth international Jalen Neal steps into a bigger role.

As the Galaxy search for wingers, the key context is they face transfer sanctions stemming from their 2019 acquisition of Cristian Pavón. The simple version is they can’t sign players from abroad during the summer, so those types of deals must get finalized before the Primary Transfer Window concludes in the months ahead. LA can still complete intra-MLS moves during the summer window, but there are inherently fewer options when limited to your 28 league counterparts vs. the entire soccer-playing world (to make an obvious point).

That translates into certainly one DP (Cabral), likely a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM)-level player (Grandsir), and possibly another DP (Costa) all leaving Carson. It’s a key area LA must address, particularly with head coach Greg Vanney seeming adamant his preferred formation/playing style means it’s one striker – Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez or Dejan Joveljic – out there, not two.

Key incomings: Aaron Herrera, George Campbell

Key outgoings: Ismaël Koné, Alistair Johnston, Djordje Mihailovic

The biggest change in Montréal is arguably on the coaching front, after Wilfried Nancy left to lead the Columbus Crew and ex-D.C. United boss Hernan Losada shipped north for his second MLS managerial gig. We highlight that first because the prevailing logic is Nancy, during his two years in charge of CFMTL, “coached up” the group – crescendoing with their best-ever MLS campaign in 2022 (second in Eastern Conference, two points off Supporters’ Shield pace). Can Losada maintain forward momentum as he gets settled in?

On the playing front, three key players – Kone (to Watford FC), Johnston (to Celtic FC) and Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar) – are out for a reported combined ~$18-19 million in transfer fees. New England showed in 2022 how hard it can be for MLS teams to sell and keep performing at levels that caused European teams to come shopping in the first place. It’s an open-ended question as to how Montréal solve that puzzle, and there may be further departures with striker Kei Kamara asking for a trade and lukewarm transfer rumors following defenders Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman.

That’s a long-winded way of saying this: Montréal, who commendably seem ready to give some academy products a bigger role, would still benefit from bringing in more ready-made players. Trades for Herrera (from RSL) and Campbell (from Atlanta) are good first steps on that front, but additional reinforcements feel needed.