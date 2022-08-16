Sources: San Jose Earthquakes to name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach

The San Jose Earthquakes are finalizing a deal to appoint US men’s national team assistant coach Luchi Gonzalez as their next head coach, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Gonzalez would remain with the USMNT through the Qatar 2022 World Cup and take over officially after the tournament concludes in December, putting him in charge of the MLS club for the 2023 campaign. He's been an assistant with the USMNT since December 2021, helping them navigate Concacaf qualifying and get drawn into Group B alongside England, Iran and Wales.

San Jose parted ways with Argentine manager Matias Almeyda in April, with Alex Covelo leading the team as interim head coach ever since after previously steering their MLS NEXT Pro squad.

The Quakes sit second-from-bottom in the Western Conference standings, putting them on track to miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year. Nine games remain in their 2022 campaign (5W-11L-9D record; 24 points).

Gonzalez's background

Gonzalez, 42, was previously the manager of FC Dallas from 2019 until September 2021. He led the club to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons before being let go towards the end of his third.

Before leading FCD's first team, Gonzalez was the club’s academy director. He originally joined FC Dallas in 2012 as an academy coach. He is renowned for his player development approach, helping guide a young Dallas side while playing attractive soccer.