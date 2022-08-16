MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: San Jose Earthquakes to name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Luchi Dallas

The San Jose Earthquakes are finalizing a deal to appoint US men’s national team assistant coach Luchi Gonzalez as their next head coach, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Gonzalez would remain with the USMNT through the Qatar 2022 World Cup and take over officially after the tournament concludes in December, putting him in charge of the MLS club for the 2023 campaign. He's been an assistant with the USMNT since December 2021, helping them navigate Concacaf qualifying and get drawn into Group B alongside England, Iran and Wales.

San Jose parted ways with Argentine manager Matias Almeyda in April, with Alex Covelo leading the team as interim head coach ever since after previously steering their MLS NEXT Pro squad.

The Quakes sit second-from-bottom in the Western Conference standings, putting them on track to miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight year. Nine games remain in their 2022 campaign (5W-11L-9D record; 24 points).

Gonzalez's background

Gonzalez, 42, was previously the manager of FC Dallas from 2019 until September 2021. He led the club to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons before being let go towards the end of his third.

Before leading FCD's first team, Gonzalez was the club’s academy director. He originally joined FC Dallas in 2012 as an academy coach. He is renowned for his player development approach, helping guide a young Dallas side while playing attractive soccer.

San Jose have had one of the most successful youth development pipelines in recent years, headlined by homegrown forward Cade Cowell and a young crop that includes midfielder Cruz Medina. They have routinely placed homegrown talent in youth national teams in recent years and aim to take advantage of that with Gonzalez's background.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert San Jose Earthquakes

Related Stories

Transfer outlook: MLS players to watch as European, Liga MX windows close
Explaining Cole Bassett’s loan from Colorado Rapids to Fortuna Sittard
Denis Bouanga signing: LAFC avoid getting “complacent” with third DP
More News
More News
Sources: San Jose Earthquakes to name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: San Jose Earthquakes to name Luchi Gonzalez next head coach
MLS Disciplinary Committee issues three fines after Week 25 
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee issues three fines after Week 25 
Michael Estrada exits DC United, returns to Toluca
Transfer Tracker

Michael Estrada exits DC United, returns to Toluca
Inter Miami mutually part ways with defender Jairo Quinteros
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami mutually part ways with defender Jairo Quinteros
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Who the analytics like in the Eastern Conference playoff race
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Who the analytics like in the Eastern Conference playoff race
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Week 25?
1:19

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best in Week 25?
Toronto are flying! Breaking down the East playoff race
1:25:42

Toronto are flying! Breaking down the East playoff race
Did Gastón Giménez stomp on the foot of Alejandro Bedoya? | Instant Replay
2:49

Did Gastón Giménez stomp on the foot of Alejandro Bedoya? | Instant Replay
MLS hits goal No. 20k, Toronto FC parties, LAFC dominates & more
26:08

MLS hits goal No. 20k, Toronto FC parties, LAFC dominates & more
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023