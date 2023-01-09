Transfer Tracker

Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER Sebas Mendez leaves LAFC 1

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Free

Sebas Méndez’s four-year stint in MLS has come to a close, with Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo FC announcing Monday they’ve signed the midfielder on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old Ecuador international joined LAFC in a trade from Orlando City SC last July, helping the Black & Gold become the eighth MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double-winning team in league history.

Mendez leaves MLS with one goal across 81 regular-season games, playing just under 250 minutes in all competitions after joining LAFC midseason. Mostly playing in the No. 6 role, he joined compatriots and 2022 FIFA World Cup teammates José Cifuentes and Diego Palacios while adding silverware to his résumé.

Mendez is the latest piece of LAFC’s championship side to depart. Some of those exits include:

The deep-lying midfielder originally came to MLS from Independiente del Valle in his home country. Now, he returns to South America for one of Brazil’s most storied clubs.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Los Angeles Football Club Sebastian Mendez

Related Stories

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Michael Baldisimo
LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović from Everton
Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign two young prospects: Nebiyou Perry and Kemy Amiche
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matías Vera to Argentinos Juniors
Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans

Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans
Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
Transfer Tracker

Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video