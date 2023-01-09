Sebas Méndez joins Brazil's Sao Paulo after 4-year MLS career

Sebas Méndez ’s four-year stint in MLS has come to a close, with Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo FC announcing Monday they’ve signed the midfielder on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old Ecuador international joined LAFC in a trade from Orlando City SC last July, helping the Black & Gold become the eighth MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double-winning team in league history.

Mendez leaves MLS with one goal across 81 regular-season games, playing just under 250 minutes in all competitions after joining LAFC midseason. Mostly playing in the No. 6 role, he joined compatriots and 2022 FIFA World Cup teammates José Cifuentes and Diego Palacios while adding silverware to his résumé.

Mendez is the latest piece of LAFC’s championship side to depart. Some of those exits include:

The deep-lying midfielder originally came to MLS from Independiente del Valle in his home country. Now, he returns to South America for one of Brazil’s most storied clubs.