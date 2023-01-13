Insider notebook: Houston eye attacker, trade interest in LAFC's Arango & Opoku

The transfer world never truly stops, does it? Away we go…

Olsen took over as head coach in early November, while a dozen first-team players have departed. In their place, the likes of winger Ivan Franco (loan from Paraguay’s Club Libertad), midfielder Artur (trade with Columbus Crew ), defender Franco Escobar (MLS free agency) and more have joined this winter.

Houston have undergone a transformational offseason, chasing the Western Conference club’s first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017. It’s also their second offseason with general manager Pat Onstad calling the shots.

Bassi, a former Moroccan youth international, has 24 goals and 16 assists in 109 career appearances in the French second tier. He’s a creative central midfielder who can also play on the wing, giving head coach Ben Olsen another option to help create chances if the deal formally goes through.

Bassi, 25, spent last year on loan at English second-division side Barnsley, where he had 2g/5a in 15 league appearances. Before playing for Metz, who got relegated from Ligue 1 to Ligue 2 for the 2022-23 campaign, Bassi was a key player for AS Nancy-Lorraine.

The deal would be a permanent transfer. Agreements are reached for a two-year contract with an option for 2025; Bassi would hit the cap as a TAM signing.

After winning the Supporters’ Shield/MLS Cup double in 2022, LAFC have remained center stage with a busy offseason. As is often the case with title-winning teams in MLS, more change could be coming.

Star forward Chicho Arango is looking for a new contract, and if LAFC were to move on from him, numerous MLS clubs would be interested in a likely-league-record trade, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The current record is FC Dallas’ acquisition of USMNT winger Paul Arriola from D.C. United for $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) + incentives last season.

Nothing has been decided yet; Arango is very happy at the club otherwise. The 27-year-old Colombian has 30g/7a in 3,753 minutes (51 appearances) over a season and a half with the club. He’s been an integral part of the Black & Gold since arriving from Millionarios FC for around $2.5 million in August 2021.

Additionally, LAFC have received trade offers from around MLS for versatile forward Kwadwo Opoku. Like with Arango, nothing has been determined yet around the Ghana native.

It’s common for title-winning teams to receive offers for players, particularly at this time of the offseason. It doesn’t necessarily mean the player will leave or that the club is looking for the player to leave – though LAFC have maintained they consider every approach for their players on a case-by-case basis and have made aggressive moves, both incoming and outgoing, over the last few years.

Opoku, 21, had 7g/3a during the 2022 season, appearing in all 34 games (20 starts; 1,770 minutes). He placed ninth on last year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list.

This offseason, LAFC have already signed USMNT center back and former MLS Defender of the Year and New York Red Bulls captain Aaron Long. They’ve also acquired rising Croatian youth international forward Stipe Biuk, Honduran international center back Denil Maldonado and veteran goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.